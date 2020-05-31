e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Actor Richa Sony says she has filed a defamation case against troll who attacked her for ‘marrying a Muslim’

Actor Richa Sony says she has filed a defamation case against troll who attacked her for ‘marrying a Muslim’

Richa Sony has responded to trolls targeting her after her wedding to Jigar Ali Sumbhaniya.

tv Updated: May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Richa Sony responds to trolls and is angry that they are targeting her Muslim husband.
Richa Sony responds to trolls and is angry that they are targeting her Muslim husband.
         

TV actor Richa Sony has angrily responded to trolls who have been attacking her after her wedding with Jigar Ali Sumbhaniya. The couple tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a Bengali ceremony on February 11, followed by a nikaah on February 18.

The actor, who was first seen in Shararat, has filed a case of defamation against the user of the account. She also shared several videos on Instagram where she angrily responds to individual comments of trolls.

After greeting fans, Richa said she had never thought she’d record a message like this amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. She then said, “Some people are targeting me from anonymous accounts and objecting to my way of life and my behaviour and attitude.” She said that some haters often write dirty things to her and talk about Hindu-Muslim divide. “I thought I should directly talk to the haters and trolls instead of writing to them. You, especially the haters, will love it when you hear your own praises in my voice.”

She then said in a separate video, “There is this person who, I guess, has started loving me a lot. I know, this is the language you guys understand. When I wrote fill your heart with kindness and humanity, this person wrote ‘so you can freely celebrate Muslim festivals’ and I responded ‘Yes, just like Hindu festivals.’ The troll then wrote ‘Don’t fool anyone, when you celebrate Hindu festivals your husband is a Muslim.” Responding to the troll the actor used a cuss word and said, “Who are you that I must respond to your queries?”

 

She read similar abusive posts on her husband’s religion and her inter-religious marriage and responded angrily. In another video, she also asked the troll to make her video viral and help her “gain forgotten popularity”.

She wrote alongside the post, “Act of Defamation a very legal action has been taken against your fake ID’s. I am not the one who ..... gets bullied you hear me. You must know whom you are trolling . And I will not block you this time. I will wait.”

Also read: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan once worked as Arshad Warsi’s driver, cleaned studio floors?

Fans showered much love on the post. One wrote, “Much Love and Strength To u...this is the best post I have come across and has made my day......YOU are POPULAR...LOTS OF LOVE TO YOU AND TO YOUR FAMILY.....!GOD BLESS..”

Richa has also worked in serials like Siyaa Ke Raam, CID, Bhagyavidhata, etc.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Maharashtra announces lockdown relaxations, calls it ‘Mission Begin Again’
Maharashtra announces lockdown relaxations, calls it ‘Mission Begin Again’
UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations
UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Mi Band 5 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect
Mi Band 5 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In