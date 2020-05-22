Adaa Khan urges people to stay positive amid Covid-19 crisis, says ‘Sulking won’t help in getting over hurdles’

tv

Updated: May 22, 2020 09:25 IST

It took Adaa Khan time to control her anxiety amid the lockdown that was imposed due to Covid-19 crisis, but she is at peace now. Living in the present — both in personal life and professional life — and not fretting over planning for the future, is what’s helping her stay sane.

“It would have been difficult otherwise,” she says, and adds, “I’m not judging anyone who makes future plans though, but I’ve been like this, and maybe that’s why I feel calm. Being at home with my family only makes me feel grateful. Spending with them is giving me strength to face the times ahead.”

Khan, 30, along with her family, is fasting and praying for the world during the holy month of Ramzan. However, she’s missing Iftar celebrations with friends and family.

“There are times when it’s difficult to control my emotions, especially when my friends who are living alone tell me about the issues they’re facing,” she says.

On the work front, the actor is looking forward to shoot the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi whenever situation wold resume back to normal. “Besides that, I’m also in talks for a TV show and two web series. So, I’m at a very interesting phase in my career. I hope things will work out soon. Sulking won’t help me get over the hurdles anyway,” she maintains.

Khan’s social media paints a happy picture, reflecting her inner self. Her latest video of freeing caged birds signifies what we all are looking forward to right now.

“Being restricted within the four walls of our homes makes us feel caged. But there’s hope that soon these difficult times would get over. I feel, such positive messages on social media might help people gain strength. It’s better than sharing about the good food and life that some of us have, unlike those who’re struggling,” explains Khan.

Making the most of this free time at hand, she and her younger brother Imran are taking lessons in Persian, from their father, who’s a language teacher. “He’s teaching us how to read, write and speak Persian. I’m also learning the guitar. Luckily, my brother is also cooking delicacies to keep me happy,” says Khan, whose elder brother Adil, lives in Dubai.