After Emraan Hashmi’s Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan to produce another political thriller for Netflix: report

After producing Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood and Bobby Deol’s Class of 83, Shah Rukh Khan may be all set for his third collaboration with streaming platform Netflix. Reports suggest that his production house,Red Chillies will bankroll a thriller about current day Indian politics for Netflix.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “The series traces the political climate of the country between 2000 and 2019, including the equation between two rival parties. It will be a mix of fiction and real-life events, and will be designed along the lines of a thriller. A team of renowned political columnists have been roped in, and they are currently giving shape to the material, keeping the demands of the global audience in mind. The cast and director will be locked only once the script is ready.”

While Emraan’s Bard of Blood is an eight-episode high-octane political espionage thriller, Class of 83 will be about a cop whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals, and devotion to the nation. .

Shah Rukh has also inked a deal with Netflix that makes it the online destination for his current as well as future library of films. He had earlier said in a statement: “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh shot an episode with David Letterman for his show that will be streamed on Netflix soon.

First Published: May 22, 2019 10:38 IST