After Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton will also be paid same as male co-stars

Days after Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood revealed that HBO rectified her own pay disparity, Thandie Newton has confirmed that she, too, will be making the same money as her male co-stars on the science fiction western thriller.

“They’re all happening right now, and yeah, we’re all equal across the board. It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s - goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it,” Newton told Vanity Fair at the drama’s season two premiere in New York.

Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden attend the Premiere of HBO's Westworld Season 2 at The Cinerama Dome. (AFP)

The actor said she has now decided to turn down any job offer that would pay her less than a male cast member.

“It literally sets a precedent, and (HBO is) leading the way, which is amazing,” she added.

Casey Bloys, an executive with HBO, had told The Hollywood Reporter in an April interview that the network was “proactively” cleaning house of any glaring pay disparities.

