Home / TV / After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus to be re-run on DD National

After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus to be re-run on DD National

Aziz Mirza's 1989 series Circus, which introduced the world to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback on Doordarshan.

tv Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Shah Rukh Khan was introduced to the film industry with Circus.
Shah Rukh Khan was introduced to the film industry with Circus.
         

Aziz Mirza's 1989 series Circus, which introduced the world to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback on Doordarshan. The public broadcaster announced that the show will start airing on DD National from 8 pm on Sunday.

"Shekharan is BACK on @DDNational! Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favourite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on @DDNational" DD National tweeted.

 

Circus, directed by Mirza and Kundan Shah, marked Shah Rukh's entry into the entertainment industry. The show also featured the likes of Renuka Shahane and actor-director Ashutosh Gowarikar.

The show will re-run at a time when the country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. The virus, which originated in China, has claimed the lives of 19 people in India and infected close to 900. Besides Circus, Rajit Kapur-starrer detective drama Byomkesh Bakshi is also returning to Doordarshan.

Also read: Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return in time of Covid-19 lockdown

"MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational" the broadcaster tweeted.

Based on the famous Bengali sleuth character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, the show ran from 1993 to 1997. It also featured KK Raina as Bakshi's sidekick Ajit Kumar Banerji. Earlier, it was announced the cult hit mythological series -- Ramayan and Mahabharat -- will re-run on Doordarshan and DD Bharati, respectively.

Ramayan, based on Lord Ram's life, was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya as Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts. The other series Mahabharat, based on the eponymous epic, first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status.

