Home / TV / Aly Goni to join Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss 14: ‘I thought I could spend 3 months without you but then I saw tears in your eyes’

Aly Goni to join Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss 14: ‘I thought I could spend 3 months without you but then I saw tears in your eyes’

A new Bigg Boss 14 promo confirms contestant Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni’s entry into the house on November 4. Aly also has a message for Jasmin in the new promo.

tv Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 14:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni to enter the house on November 4.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni is all set to enter the house. A new promo declares that the actor would be entering the house on November 4.

The promo begins with throwbacks to several candid moments between Aly and Jasmin. It also shows a clip when Jasmin had a major breakdown on the show. Aly says in the background, “My happiness lies in your smile. I thought I could spend three months by remembering all our happy moments but then I saw tears in your eyes and changed my plans. Your friend is coming on November 4.”

 

Aly had earlier replied to critics who were calling him Jasmin’s ‘bodyguard’ for coming out in her support on social media. He took to Twitter to shut the trolls and said, “Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye. kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab. Dhanyawad (People say I am supporting her too much, call me her bodyguard and blah blah. Listen up kids, call it friendship or love or whatever you want. This is how I show my friendship when the time comes. I can even give my life for friendship. What to do, this is how I am. Thank you).”

Aly had earlier denied taking part in Bigg Boss 14 but had hinted that he may go in future. He has been busy with his new project, Zidd. The web show is being produced by Boney Kapoor and also stars Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Shehnaaz Gill makes an entry, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get romantic. Watch

Fans of the rumoured couple seem to be excited to watch them together in the house. A fan even came up with a hashtag for the two of them - #Jasly. Another wrote, “I appreciate how he always stood up for her. I badly want a friend like him.” One more commented, “Super excited.”

