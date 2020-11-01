Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Shehnaaz Gill makes an entry, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get romantic. Watch

tv

The new season of Bigg Boss 14 is well into its fifth week and drama and romance has take over. This season has been different as many former contestants came in and stayed with the current lot. While fans have loved to see Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the house, the Sunday’s episode will see Shehnaaz Gill enter the house and entertain all.

The promo showed Shehnaaz inside the house and interacting with Salman. She asked him about his clothes: “Matching kyun nahin kiya aap ne mere saath (why did you wearing clothes matching with colours of my dress)”.To which, Salman replied: “Nahin kar paya, sorry mujhe maaf kar doh (sorry, I couldn’t do it, please forgive me.) She then replied: “It’s okay.” She later said a sentence in English, which saw all the contestants laugh. It may be recalled that Shehnaaz’s inability to speak in English fluently had frequently come up for debate in the last season. Very often, she had herself joked about it. Shehnaaz then expressed a desire to hug Salman, who showed his inability to do so as he was far away from her. She, then, did a mock hug to prove her point and said: “I love you, in a positive way.”

Shehnaaz played a game with the contestants called ‘Prem Ka Game’. She asked Eijaz: “By which all names has Pavitra addressed you?” An embarrassed Eijaz said: “Khan sahab, Zil-e-Ilahi, Chintu Ke Papa.” Pavitra then added: “Inke dil mein kuch hai mere liye (he has something in his heart for me).” To which, Shehnaaz added empathically: “Pyar ki chingari ko na aag lagte derr nahin lagti (Love can get ignited in no time).”

Later, Bigg Boss organised a desi treat for Eijaz and Pavitra. The actor was seen carrying Pavitra in his arms, while she was spotted feeding him even as hot tea was being served. Other participants also took part in the proceedings. Later, the duo danced to the popular Hindi film song from the 90s, Kuch Na Kaho (1942 A Love Story).

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had schooled Nishant Singh Malkhani over the issue of nepotism. He had also pulled up Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for accusing Bigg Boss of being biased. Without naming Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik, he had also said friendship was about making personal choices.

