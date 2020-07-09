Anita Hassanandani on returning in Naagin 5: ‘I think my character has exhausted her run’

tv

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:47 IST

Television actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently returned to the sets of Naagin 4, has hinted that her character might not return in Naagin 5. She has played the antagonist, Vishakha Khanna aka Vish, in the third and fourth seasons of the show.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anita expressed her eagerness to be a part of the upcoming season of Naagin, but hinted that she might not return. “I’m fortunate to have been a part of two seasons and would love to be in the next one, too. But I think my character has exhausted her run. I am content with my two seconds of fame,” she said.

Anita is expected to wrap up Naagin 4 in 45 days. Recently, pictures and videos of her shooting were leaked online. She was seen wearing a black sari, while the crew members were seen covered up in masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

Anita said that though she and her husband Rohit Reddy had apprehensions about her returning to the set, she is quite satisfied with the precautionary measures being taken. “On Ekta’s (Kapoor, producer) set, the actor’s well-being is always top priority,” she said.

“I keep sanitising my hands often and wash them whenever I go into the vanity van. I am also careful not to touch my face much,” she said, talking about the precautionary measures she is taking at a personal level.

Meanwhile, Anita will make her comeback in Bollywood with the murder-mystery film Maarich, opposite Tusshar Kapoor. The two actors have earlier worked together in Kucch Toh Hai and Yeh Dil. The film, helmed by debutant director Dhruv, was shot before the lockdown. However, no release date has been announced yet.

