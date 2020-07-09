e-paper
Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared dead, after boat ride at lake

Actor Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show Glee, was missing feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said.

tv Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:23 IST
Reuters
Naya Rivera, from the Fox series Glee, arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Actor Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show Glee, was missing feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff's office said late on Wednesday it had identified the missing person as Naya Rivera and a search and rescue operation would continue in the morning.

 

View this post on Instagram

just the two of us

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

Rivera, 33, had rented a boat in the early afternoon along with her four-year-old son, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing the sheriff's department.

Her child was found alone in the boat about three hours later by an another boater, but was said to be unharmed, the report said.

The child told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat, it added.

