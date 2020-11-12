Anupria Goenka says she was ‘scarred’ after a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her when she was 18

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:53 IST

Anupria Goenka, who was most recently seen in the MX Player series Aashram, said that she was left ‘scarred’ after a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her when she was just a teenager. However, she managed to escape the situation.

In an interview, Anupria said that her family had a lot of faith in the spiritual leader and even she began to believe him as he ‘sounded reasonable and said just the right things’. When he tried to behave inappropriately with her, she could not wrap her head around the fact that he could behave in such a way.

Talking about the toll it took on her mentally when a spiritual leader tried to take advantage of her when she was only 18, Anupria told The Times of India, “My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things, he sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then. That scarred me for a very, very long time. Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation.”

“I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible,” she added.

Anupria has been a part of big blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and War. She has also starred in popular web series including Sacred Games, Criminal Justice and The Final Call. She was most recently seen in the just-released second season of MX Player series Aashram.

Ashram has been largely panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review of the second season, Aashram Chapter 2 The Dark Side, said, “In a year that has given us Breathe: Into the Shadows, Mrs Serial Killer and Laxmii, Aashram somehow lowers the bar even further. That the torture was stretched over three months only makes it worse.”

