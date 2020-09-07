e-paper
Anupriya Goenka: Happy with how career has shaped up as I came from a space where I knew nobody in the industry

Anupriya Goenka: Happy with how career has shaped up as I came from a space where I knew nobody in the industry

Actor Anupriya Goenka says despite the fact that she is not a very social person, it never proved to be a hurdle in her film career.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Anupriya Goenka has been a part of films such as War and Padmaavat.
Actor Anupriya Goenka has been around in the film industry for seven years and has been a part of biggies like Padmaavat (2018), War (2019) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), coupled with web shows such as Sacred Games and Criminal Justice. But she feels there’s still a lot of scope for better roles.

“I am happy with how my career has shaped up so far, because I came from a space where I knew nobody in the industry. I am not a very social person, don’t know how to network. I always got roles on the basis of auditions. It’s never been through connections. That way, I feel blessed despite the fact that there is a hindrance of not being social,” says the 33-year-old. 

Grateful for the fact that she still was able to work with ‘talented’ people, and getting roles which resonated with her, Goenka goes on to add, “Except maybe once or twice, I never picked up something which I didn’t believe in. There was always a potent reason for me to do something, like Padmaavat had Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tiger Zinda Hai had Salman (Khan) sir, my role was pretty substantial, similarly War gave me good footing. A part of me also feels I earned it,” adds Goenka.

She says that reaching this position in her career required her to turn down projects too, and that was the most difficult part of her career. “I had to say no to a lot of things also, it’s not that easy. You have to let go of work which you are not comfortable in. You don’t know what’s coming round the corner. I give a lot of credit to Pradeep Sarkar (filmmaker), he gave me confidence. Everything is interlinked, from my first advertisement to now. At that point, I was just trying acting, and felt uncertain of being in a space where would I be able to survive… the kind of stories we hear as outsiders. I also didn’t know what I have in me,” Goenka admits.

