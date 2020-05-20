Anushka Sharma thanks fans for showering love on Paatal Lok’s dogs, urges everyone to support animal welfare groups
Anushka Sharma shared pictures of the dogs from Paatal Lok and encouraged fans to donate to animal welfare groups.tv Updated: May 20, 2020 21:39 IST
Anushka Sharma has shared adorable pictures of the dogs from Paatal Lok, and thanked fans for showering love on them. She also urged them to donate to charities working towards helping stray animals ‘live a life of dignity’.
“The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (heart emojis). Standing for them & helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…& if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations...some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays,” she wrote on Instagram.
Anushka shared the details of five animal welfare groups - Animal Aid Unlimited, Thane SPCA, RAWW, Save Our Strays and Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.
Dogs play a pivotal role in the narrative of the Paatal Lok. Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi (played by Abhishek Banerjee) is deeply influenced by his guru Masterji’s words, “A man loves dogs, he is a good man. Dogs love a man, he is a good man,” and this impacts his actions as well.
Paatal Lok, which revolves around the investigation into an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, marks Anushka’s first digital production. She has produced the Amazon Prime series under her banner Clean Slate Films.
Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt. The show has been unanimously applauded by the critics as well as the audience.
The Hindustan Times review of the show said, “Paatal Lok is an intense exploration of Indian immorality, but also a celebration of our ingenuity. It’s a sure-fire success for Amazon Prime.”
