Home / TV / Anushka Sharma thanks fans for showering love on Paatal Lok's dogs, urges everyone to support animal welfare groups

Anushka Sharma thanks fans for showering love on Paatal Lok’s dogs, urges everyone to support animal welfare groups

Anushka Sharma shared pictures of the dogs from Paatal Lok and encouraged fans to donate to animal welfare groups.

May 20, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma (L) and Swastika Mukherjee in a still from Paatal Lok.
Anushka Sharma (L) and Swastika Mukherjee in a still from Paatal Lok.
         

Anushka Sharma has shared adorable pictures of the dogs from Paatal Lok, and thanked fans for showering love on them. She also urged them to donate to charities working towards helping stray animals ‘live a life of dignity’.

“The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (heart emojis). Standing for them & helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…& if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations...some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays,” she wrote on Instagram.

Anushka shared the details of five animal welfare groups - Animal Aid Unlimited, Thane SPCA, RAWW, Save Our Strays and Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals.

Dogs play a pivotal role in the narrative of the Paatal Lok. Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi (played by Abhishek Banerjee) is deeply influenced by his guru Masterji’s words, “A man loves dogs, he is a good man. Dogs love a man, he is a good man,” and this impacts his actions as well.

 

The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just 💜💜. Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays… 1.Animal Aid Unlimited - They save animals through street animal rescue, spay/neuter and help in awareness and education. Their mission is dedicated to the day when all living beings are treated with compassion and love. They are based in Udaipur, Rajasthan. @animalaid_india https://www.animalaidunlimited.org/ 2. Thane SPCA - Their main goal is to bring medical aid and relief to stray animals and rehabilitate them as the sick and injured stray animals had absolutely no access to modern medical care. Currently they have a shelter where they provide holistic medical services. They are based in Thane, Mumbai. http://thanespca.org/ 3. RAWW – A Mumbai based organisation with a mission to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and work towards urban wildlife conservation. They rescue, rehabilitate, provide immediate treatment and temporary foster care to the wild animals, birds, and reptiles in the city and ensure that they are released into the natural habitat. @rawwmumbai https://www.raww.in/ 4. Save Our Strays – A Mumbai based organization whose primary focus is sterilization. They also work towards vaccination, health care and adoptions of animals. @save_our_strays_ http://saveourstraysmumbai.org/ 5. Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals - Based out of Mumbai, their focus is now on putting up a trauma centre in the city and a permanent shelter for blind and paralyzed dogs and cats. They have started a fund raiser on Ketto. Currently, they’re feeding stray animals and have fed more than 12500 (dogs), few hundred cats and are also feeding cattle and birds. @awaazvoiceofstrayanimals_ https://www.awaazvosa.org/

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya claims his brother hit her: ‘His family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot’

Paatal Lok, which revolves around the investigation into an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, marks Anushka’s first digital production. She has produced the Amazon Prime series under her banner Clean Slate Films.

Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt. The show has been unanimously applauded by the critics as well as the audience.

The Hindustan Times review of the show said, “Paatal Lok is an intense exploration of Indian immorality, but also a celebration of our ingenuity. It’s a sure-fire success for Amazon Prime.”

