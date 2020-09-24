e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Arjun Bijlani on the bias against TV actors: Even fashion designers prefer dressing up a Bollywood newcomer over TV stars

Arjun Bijlani on the bias against TV actors: Even fashion designers prefer dressing up a Bollywood newcomer over TV stars

Actor Arjun Bijlani says there are constant comparisons between TV and film actors, and the perception is that Bollywood actors are superior.

tv Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:33 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
HIndustan Times
Actor Arjun Bijlani was last seen the TV fiction Ishq Mein Marjawan.
Actor Arjun Bijlani was last seen the TV fiction Ishq Mein Marjawan.
         

Many have expressed displeasure over the common belief that actors from the TV industry are looked down upon by not just Bollywood but showbiz in general. Expressing his view on the same, actor Arjun Bijlani insists that it’s an individual’s talent that defines a person, and not what medium they’re a part of.

“I feel that’s the general sentiment. Even fashion designers prefer dressing up a newcomer in Bollywood over popular TV actors. There are constant comparisons, and the perception is that Bollywood actors are superior. Even in online quizzes, where they ask you to choose your favourite actor, you’re mostly given options of film actors and not TV stars unless it’s a TV related thing. For big brands too, TV actors aren’t the first choice. Even in reality shows on TV, I see film actors at times are given preference over TV actors,” says Bijlani.

The actor feels that it’s high time such lines are blurred and divisions diminish.

Explaining his point, he adds, “Your preferences can be different but mediums can’t change your perception. A good actor performs equally well everywhere on any platform. Along with the system, the audiences’ perspective also needs to change.”

 

Like many others, Bijlani has also been fighting for justice for Sushant Singh Singh and is seeking truth behind his friend’s sudden demise, and he’s hopeful that the collective efforts won’t get wasted.

“Like everyone else I’m also waiting for the investigation to get over. Whether it was a suicide or a murder, I want to know what led to this tragedy. But I don’t want to jump to any conclusion. I don’t believe in conjectures or assumptions and have faith in the judicial system. There’s too much negativity right now, and the focus, at times, seems to be shifting,” shares the actor.

On the work front, Bijlani recently shot for a music video and while he’s considering taking up something interesting on TV, he’s cautious given that positive Covid cases that have been reported on the sets.

“Whenever I start shooting, I might stay somewhere near the set and not come back home to my family on a daily basis. We’re in a state of dilemma right now. We want to sit at home to avoid exposure to the virus, but at the same time we need to earn and work together to get the economy up and running,” he shares.

Apart from small screen, the actor — whose web show released earlier this year — is also looking for more offers on the OTT, and has been approached for films, too.

“The more the merrier. There are no boundaries for an actor. I feel now things are going to get better. With biases being highlighted and discussed upon, things will open up for everyone. A lot of these new age directors and corporates will now introspect and reconsider the way forward,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In