Music / Armaan Malik: Receiving recognition on an international stage is a different feeling

Armaan Malik: Receiving recognition on an international stage is a different feeling

Singer Armaan Malik says he never anticipated to get this recognition because for him to venture into singing in English was a huge career gamble.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:34 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Singer Armaan Malik's first international single Control has bagged a nomination at the 27th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.
Singer Armaan Malik’s first international single Control has bagged a nomination at the 27th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards.
         

Singer Armaan Malik is on cloud nine and understandably so, as his first international single, Control, has bagged a nomination at the 27th edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards returns in the Best India Act category.

“I am thrilled. It really came as a pleasant surprise. My phone was bombarded with messages from everyone I know congratulating me on the nomination. This really means a lot to me. I don’t know if there will be an actual on-ground event yet, and whether I’ll be able to travel to attend it. But nevertheless, I am super stoked and look forward to the results,” shares Malik.

The singer behind hits like Jab Tak (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, 2016), Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh, 2019), Chale Aana (De De Pyaar De, 2019) among others shares that while he has found a place in the hearts of his audiences back home, it is a great feeling to get a global accolade. 

“It’s one thing to receive recognition on a national level and completely different thing to receive the same on an international stage. The amount of love and appreciation I have received these past few months has made me feel very confident about this new journey I’ve embarked upon,” the 25-year-old says.

Malik admits he never anticipated he’d get this recognition because for him to venture into singing in English was a huge career gamble in the first place.

“It is the first time I’ve taken such a huge risk of jumping into the massive world of global pop. I’ve dreamt about this very moment since I was a kid. I’ve always wanted to be an international artist representing India on a global stage. I didn’t expect all of these amazing things to happen right at the onset of this journey and that too for my first international single, but it did,” he shares.

He further says that this reassures him that he is indeed on the right path. “My fans have warmly accepted this new vibe and new listeners are enjoying the music. I’m so much more confident now about this journey and its trajectory,” he ends.

