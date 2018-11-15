Bigg Boss 12 elimination poll: Vote for the contestant you think should leave the show

It’s time for the next eviction on Bigg Boss season 12 after host Salman Khan cancelled last week’s elimination on the request of contestants. Seven house inmates are nominated this week: Deepak Thakur, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Srishty Rode, Rohit Suchanti and Shivashish Mishra.

Last week, Somi Khan was named as the evicted contestant but the Happy Club’s emotional request made Salman cancel the evictions. The bonhomie of the Happy Club members including Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Deepak and Somi had melted the hearts of the audience as well as Salman who eventually allowed Somi to stay in the house.

Since no contestant was evicted from the house last weekend, Bigg Boss launched a new nomination task this week. As per the rules of the task, two contestants were called by the Bigg Boss to get seated on the bike and the sidecar in the open area. On the basis of mutual agreement, the two contestants had to nominate one of them while the other could wear the helmet to be safe from the evictions.

Deepak and Somi Khan were the first ones to go for the task. The former happily gave away the helmet to Somi in order to impress her and save her from the evictions. Surbhi Rana accompanied Sreesanth for the task and was allowed to wear the helmet while the former cricketer chose to go for the nominations.

Dipika and Megha showed signs of an evolving friendship as the latter convinced the Sasural Simar Ka actor to nominate herself for evictions. Since none of the contestants Shivashish Mishra-Rohit and Srishty Rode-Jasleen Matharu could arrive on any decision, all four chose to head for the evictions instead of saving one of them. Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss this week? Vote here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 21:41 IST