Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan takes you on a tour of the new house, check out the decor

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 is all set to return to your television sets this Sunday (September 16). With all the gossips, controversies, fights and masala that goes with the reality show, you can expect to relish some of the most thrilling moments on Indian television.

Colors TV on Saturday shared a sneak preview of host Salman Khan’s opening number, which will be set inside the house. The short video gives fans a closer look at what the new house would look like.

The theme of this year’s show will be a feature called ‘vichitra jodi’ which will see some really unusual combinations. According to Colors, you can expect to see a cop and lawyer together and a singer and his biggest fan. But first, it is time to take a look at the house itself. As is the case with the Bigg Boss house, it has a certain distinct character to it this year as well. In a new video from inside the Bigg Boss House, it is evident that the house has a beach and sea shore look and feel.

Take a video tour of the house here

The sea shore ambience with shells, star fish, sea horse motifs, is pretty obvious. (HT Photo)

The bedroom area: Don’t miss the sear horse and the conch shell motifs. (HT Photo)

While the entire house is bathed in different hues of blue (with light blue dominating the landscape), we can also see various other sea-based imagery--an entire wall which also has a massive mirror, is studded with models of various shapes and sizes of sea shells in white. At places we also see star fish patterns, conch shells designs. There is shell-shaped side table accessory at one place and in another, the leg of a side table is shaped like a sea horse.

The living area. (HT Photo)

The bedroom from another perspective. (HT Photo)

There are lots of indoor plants; the place looks spacious and comfortable. In the pictures that have been released, we are given a peek into the dining area (even the cutlery is in white), the kitchen area, the living room area, the luxurious couch (which is where all the participants will congregate when they meet Salman during Weekend Ka Vaar) and the bedroom area. The overall blue and white colour scheme is interspersed at places with greens, by way of plants and lights. There is also the pool side with easy chairs. Also on display is the jail, with its brown and unpainted walls and modest beds.

Bedroom from a distance. (HT Photo)

The pool side comfy chairs. (HT Photo)

As per reports, there will be 21 contestants this year. While it was earlier believed that celebs and commoners will enter as jodis, new reports suggest none of the celebrities will enter in pairs. In all, five commoner pairs, five solo commoners and six solo celebs will take part. Salman will pair the single contestants on the day of Bigg Boss 12 premiere.

A close shot of the kitchen. (HT Photo)

The infamous jail. (HT Photo)

Among those who are expected to enter the house are Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shaleen Bhanot, Scarlett M Rose, Ssumier Pasricha and Subuhi Joshi. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya too will be part of the show.

Bigg Boss 12 begins September 16 and will telecast for the next three months from Monday to Sunday (Weekend Ka Vaar included) at 9pm on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 09:33 IST