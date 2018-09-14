Bigg Boss 12: The romances that started and ended on Salman Khan’s show

The controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss has captivated the country’s imagination and in the last couple of years, its popularity has grown by leaps and bounds. Its growth has run parallel to the time that Salman Khan has hosted the programme. This year, the popular show will take off on September 16.

Bigg Boss is popular for its controversies and mind games participants indulge in and its fights. However, the show is also known for romances and affairs that take wings between the participants. There has always been at least one couple that helps increase the heat in the house and also the TRPs of the controversial reality show.

And while we wait for more controversial love stories on Bigg Boss 12, here are some couples that met on the show and let cupid strike. While they might not have continued their relationship long after the show, they certainly did entertain us.

The very first couple to have started the trend of romance in the Bigg Boss house was Anupama and Aryan in season 1. They were never shy about their relationship; they accepted their feelings on national television and made the show really popular.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra (2017)

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra were the lovebirds in Bigg Boss 11.

Even by Bigg Boss standards, two participants of the last season, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, crossed limits several times during their stay inside Bigg Boss 11 house. While hand-holding sessions, kissing and hugging was rather regular between them, they had been spotted sleeping under the same quilt on several occasions and even enter the washroom together at 1:30 am. Over time, both of them were voted out of the house. However, this is one couple which is still going strong even after leaving the Bigg Boss.

Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar (2016)

Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar were a part of Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 10 saw Manveer Gurjar win the contest. This season saw a celeb-versus-commoner contest. As a commoner, Manveer had a lot of popular support, which also helped him win the contest. However, his stay in the Bigg Boss house was also marked by his supposed romance with one of his co-contestants, Nitibha Kaul, also a commoner (she was Google employee). Theirs was a rather sweet romance -- Manveer was known to be rather shy and it was left to Nitibha doing major part of the wooing. Though the rumours were strong, Manveer has always maintained that they were never a couple, even inside the house. “We meet and hang out. But there is no girlfriend-boyfriend scene. I am not dating her. Andar bhi aisa kuch nai tha and ab bhi nai hai.”

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna (2014)

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna got engaged on Bigg Boss.

Upen and Karishma were each other’s anti initially in season 8 but things changed later and they got intimate on the show. After Bigg Boss, they were seen on another dance reality show as a couple and even got engaged on that show.

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati (2014)

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati’s kiss on Bigg Boss was all the buzz.

Well, who would forget the controversial kiss of Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati in season 9. Diandra even dragged Gautam to the bathroom to give him a ‘special gift’. Diandra was later taken out of the show due to health reasons. Gautam won the show and said he regrets going to the bathroom with Diandra and he kissed her because it would be rude and embarrassing for the girl if he wouldn’t. Strange reason Gautam!

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon (2013)

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were together in Bigg Boss 7.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were very open about their feelings during season 7. There was even a controversial ‘going to the bathroom together’ episode. Kushal even proposed to Gauahar saying he wants to grow old with her. They fought, they loved, and she won. Then later, they officially announced their break up few months after the show.

Tanisha Mukherji and Armaan Kohli (2013)

Even Salman Khan was forced to express his opinion durng Tanisha Mukherji and Armaan Kohli’s romance.

There was so much drama about their relationship in season 7. Well, it definitely added spice to the show. They were even seen kissing. Rumors were that Tanisha’s sister Kajol and mother Tanuja were not happy with their relationship. Armaan and Tanisha ended things after the show and Tanisha said Armaan was very different from her and their ideologies were different. Well, honestly, that was pretty clear on the show too.

Karishma Kotak and Vishal Karwal (2012)

Vishal in season 6 used to hit on Sana Khan initially but gradually moved on to Karishma Kotak and they started bonding. Apparently they continued dating after the show and were even contemplating marriage but rumour has it that they split later.

Pooja Bedi and Akashdeep Saigal (2011)

They shared a special bond in the house during season 5. They were inseparable during the show. After the show, Akash aka Sky got a tattoo of his lady love Pooja which he said is a symbol of his true feelings for her.

Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel (2010)

Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel got a rap on the knuckles from Salman during Bigg Boss.

Who can forget the chemistry between season 4 contestants Veena Mallik and Ashmit Patel. This couple got all touchy-feely during the show, so much that the show host Salman Khan had to remind them that it is a family show. Well, they are not together anymore and Veena is now happily married.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant (2010)

This couple literally got married on the show. Ali Merchant came into the house so that they could get married, sounds romantic, but the marriage did not even last for two months. Later, Ali Merchant also said the whole wedding thing was a publicity stunt and both were paid Rs 50 lakh to do it.

Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan (2008)

Rahul Mahajan grew close to model-cum-actress Payal Rohatgi in season 2, so close that they ended up getting intimate and playful in the pool during a task. However, Rahul Mahajan somehow proposed Monica Bedi in the show who said no.

