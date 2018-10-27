Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan gets angry at contestants’ homophobic comments

Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan stressing on how the house mates have divided themselves in groups of two. ’The Happy Club’, consisting of Romil, Saba, Somi and Deepak and ‘The Wolf Pack’ including Sreesanth, Srishty, Jasleen, Karanveer and Dipika.

A special Khalnayak Kursi was installed in the living area and the contestants were asked to nominate one person who they think has broken the most number of house rules and not performed well. Salman makes Sreesanth sit on it then chides him for foul behaviour in the house.

Check out highlights here:

9:42 PM IST Rohit threatens to beat up Shivashish, Sreesanth After watching the clips, Rohit gets angry at Sreesanth and Shivashish. He gets irritated at how the two were still laughing at him. .@sreesanth36 kyun hain chup @imrohitsuchanti ke itna bura bhala kehne ke baad bhi? Kya yeh unki koi nayi strategy hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB12. #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/7lpS9BlJlc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2018





9:35 PM IST Salman chides inmates for their homophobic comments Salman showed everyone how Karanvir, Sreesanth and Shivashish made homophobic comments against Rohit when he entered the house. He told them of the furore their comments have caused online.





9:31 PM IST Salman discusses captaincy task Salman declared Shivashish the worst ‘sanchalak of the century.’





9:25 PM IST Sreesanth cries in the bathroom Jasleen Matharu finds Sreesanth crying bitterly in the bathroom. Soon everyone gathers outside the bathroom to get him out.





9:19 PM IST Salman tells Sreesanth to change his thinking Salman tells Sreesanth that he should accept he is extremely proud and he should not make others feel small.





9:15 PM IST Salman reveals what Sreesanth said Salman tells everyone what Sreesanth said about his co-contestants. Sreesanth talked about how people who he would otherwise give alms to on roads are not participants on the show. They eat and sleep with him on the show. .@BeingSalmanKhan ka karara jawaab milne ke baad kya #BB12 ka ghar chhod kar chale jayenge @sreesanth36? Stay tuned on #BiggBoss12. #WeekendKaVaar @TheGarnierMan pic.twitter.com/HufSyVmfhg — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2018





9:12 PM IST Salman puts Sreesanth in Khalnayak chair While contestants chose to put Deepak in khalnayak chair, Salman decided to put Sreesanth in it.



