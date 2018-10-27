Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 27, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan gets angry at contestants’ homophobic comments

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan pulled up Sreesanth for his bad behaviour and wrong statements used against Deepak. He requested Sreesanth to show and act in a respectful manner towards others and keep the dignity of the house i...

By HT Correspondent | Oct 27, 2018 22:07 IST
highlights

Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan stressing on how the house mates have divided themselves in groups of two. ’The Happy Club’, consisting of Romil, Saba, Somi and Deepak and ‘The Wolf Pack’ including Sreesanth, Srishty, Jasleen, Karanveer and Dipika.

A special Khalnayak Kursi was installed in the living area and the contestants were asked to nominate one person who they think has broken the most number of house rules and not performed well. Salman makes Sreesanth sit on it then chides him for foul behaviour in the house.

Check out highlights here:

9:42 PM IST

Rohit threatens to beat up Shivashish, Sreesanth

After watching the clips, Rohit gets angry at Sreesanth and Shivashish. He gets irritated at how the two were still laughing at him.

9:35 PM IST

Salman chides inmates for their homophobic comments

Salman showed everyone how Karanvir, Sreesanth and Shivashish made homophobic comments against Rohit when he entered the house. He told them of the furore their comments have caused online.

9:31 PM IST

Salman discusses captaincy task

Salman declared Shivashish the worst ‘sanchalak of the century.’

9:25 PM IST

Sreesanth cries in the bathroom

Jasleen Matharu finds Sreesanth crying bitterly in the bathroom. Soon everyone gathers outside the bathroom to get him out.

9:19 PM IST

Salman tells Sreesanth to change his thinking

Salman tells Sreesanth that he should accept he is extremely proud and he should not make others feel small.

9:15 PM IST

Salman reveals what Sreesanth said

Salman tells everyone what Sreesanth said about his co-contestants. Sreesanth talked about how people who he would otherwise give alms to on roads are not participants on the show. They eat and sleep with him on the show.

9:12 PM IST

Salman puts Sreesanth in Khalnayak chair

While contestants chose to put Deepak in khalnayak chair, Salman decided to put Sreesanth in it.

9:05 PM IST

Salman shows a recap from earlier in the day

A clip from earlier in the day shows Sreesanth screaming foul words at Deepak. He called him a ‘naukar’.