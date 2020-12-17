e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13 contestants Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh celebrate Shefali Jariwala’s birthday, Krushna Abhishek joins them

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh celebrate Shefali Jariwala’s birthday, Krushna Abhishek joins them

Check out pictures and videos from Shefali Jariwala's birthday party which saw Arti Singh, Hindustani Bhau and Krushna Abhishek in attendance.

tv Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Birthday girl Shefali Jariwala poses with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh.
Birthday girl Shefali Jariwala poses with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh.
         

Former co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Hindustani Bhau and Arti Singh got together to celebrate Shefali Jariwala’s birthday. Shefali also participated on the show last year, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Arti’s brother, comedian Krushna Abhishek was also spotted in the pictures that Shefali posted on social media.

Shefali posted a few fun videos and pics from the celebrations on a rooftop. The ambience looked like it was a house party. One video showed Shefali opening up the champagne bottle even as Arti made her entry with a gift bag. Shefali's actor-husband Parag Tyagi is also seen in the pictures and videos.

 

Shefali also posted a video of herself cutting the cake as her family and friends cheered her on.

 

Shefali shared a few pictures from the bash and captioned it as, “Last evening was epic! From the bottom of my heart, I want to say that I am so thankful to you all for showing me so much birthday love... #birthday #love #hapiness #joy #gratitude.”

 

Also read: Tandav teaser: Saif Ali Khan is the king, with Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan as pawns in the game of power

Earlier, she also posted a casual, out-of-the-bed selfie and wrote, “Birthday morning promise:Today is the day that I get to celebrate myself. And I intend to celebrate every minute of it! It’s party time. #birthdaygirl #morningglow #sunshinestateofmind #happiness #joy #birthdaymorning #pic #instalikes #tuesdayvibes #positivity.”

 
 

Wishing her a happy birthday, Parag had also posted a picture with Shefali, “Happy birthday to the woman @shefalijariwala who gave meaning to my life, who makes my life complete, who lights up my life, my partner in crime. I am so grateful that u chose me pari and I can love and hold you for the rest of my life #love #happybirthday #birthday #life #beautiful #you&me #together #forever #grateful #gratitude #instalove #instagood #wifey.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In