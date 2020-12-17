e-paper
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan mocks Rahul Vaidya for running away from show, calls him 'fattu'

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan mocks Rahul Vaidya for running away from show, calls him ‘fattu’

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya locked horns in a new promo video for Thursday’s episode. While Eijaz mocked Rahul for quitting the show, Rahul questioned Eijaz’s ‘mardaangi’.

tv Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya have locked horns on Bigg Boss 14 before.
Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya have locked horns on Bigg Boss 14 before.
         

Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan got into a heated argument in a new promo video for Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. While Rahul questioned Eijaz’s ‘manhood’, the actor accused him of running away and quitting the show.

In the video, shared by Colors on Instagram, Rahul told Eijaz, “Meri gairhaazri mein auraton ko apni mardaangi dikha raha tha (In my absence you were pretending to be such a man in front of all the women), teri mardaangi na mardon ko dikha (be a man in front of men).”

To this, Eijaz replied, “Tu bhaag ke gaya, fattu hai, teri fatti thi (You ran away because you were scared).” Rahul recently returned to the show after complaining of being homesick. Host Salman Khan called him out on this, and asked him why he chose to quit the show, and return. Rahul said that he was genuinely missing his family.

 

He continued his argument with Eijaz and said, “Teri asliyat dikhane aaya hoon, yaad rakh. Teri sab dikhaunga, maa kasam (I have returned to show your true colours to the world, I will reveal your true nature, I swear on my mother).” The video ended with Rahul threatening Eijaz to lay a hand on him, and crossing a fence, as if to confront him.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu takes a dig at Rahul Vaidya, says ‘wish we had such a vacation’

Upon Rahul’s return, Salman had also accused him of ‘running away’ from the show. Salman said that Rahul betrayed his fans as well. “Wo apke upar kaise trust karenge jinhone aapko votes kiye the jitane ke liye lekin aap show chor ke bhaag gae (How will the people who voted for you trust you again after you ditched them and ran away from the show)?” Rahul said, “Please do not call it running away! They will understand my love for my parents.”

However, Salman was in no mood to listen and told him, “Of course it was running away. You quit and ran away from my show.”

