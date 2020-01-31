Bigg Boss 13 day 123 written update episode 123 January 30: Sidharth Shukla fights with Shehnaaz over Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma

tv

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:43 IST

On Thursday’s episode, Bigg Boss 13 house saw usual set of people engaging in new fights – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz locked horns over Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, while Arti Singh and Rashami Desai got into a fight after Kashmera Shah asked them a few questions.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Shehnaaz asked Sidharth if he would meet her once out of the show, “Tu sach me nahi milta? Bahar ja k mujhe b nahi milega? (Do you really not meet people? Won’t you even meet me once out of the house)?”

Also read: Rahul Dholakia spots ‘I love Bell Bottom’ board in Goa, Akshay Kumar says they are not alone

Sidharth said she would be in Punjab and even if she were in Mumbai, she would be busy with work. “24 ghante thodi busy rahungi, 2 ghante to free ho sakti hu, to milega? (I won’t be busy the entire day, we can squeeze two hours from our schedule),” Shehnaaz asked but Sidharth said he would be sleeping in those very two hours.

“To mai tere saath aa k so janugi, in a positive way, (Then I will come to your place and sleep with you, in a positive way),” Shehnaaz cutely told Sidharth.

Later, Himanshi Khurrana told Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz that she had complained against Shehnaaz because of her boyfriend and his brother and she did not personally have any issue with her.

After an interaction in the dining room, Rashami Desai told Asim Riaz that she did not feel right when Vishal Aditya Singh made fun of her. Vishal entered the room and she told him as well. “If you are a friend, maintain that respect,” she told him. Vishal apologised and the two hugged and patched up soon.

Kashmera Shah told Rashami that she felt bad when Rashami questioned Arti Singh for not taking a stand. “Why didn’t you object when Arhaan used the term ‘fixed deposit’ for Arti,” Kashmera questioned Rashami. After some more disucussion, Kashmera asked Rashami and Arti to make sure that the game and their animosity ends with the game and their friendship remains intact. Arti talked about Arhaan and Rashami got angry. “Arhaan ka topic mat la , care karti hai to mat la (Do not drag Arhaan’s topic here if you care at all),” Rashami told Arti and things ended on a rather sour note yet again.

Asim and Mahira Sharma had a fight over tea leaves and cardamom early morning next day. Soon, Kashmera said Arti should save Asim or Shehnaaz, if not Sidharth. In the living area, Shahbaaz was seen imitating his sister and revealing how Shehnaaz used fake promises for his parents during the game.

Devoleena told Rashami that Sidharth was the only person who has been constant in the house. She also said she hates Paras-Mahira.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task titled ‘Noton Ki Baarish’. The entire house was converted into a note printing factory and a wall divided it into two halves. While the contestants were the designated workers of the factory printing the currency, the connections had to secure the notes and put it safely in the Tijori assigned to them.

As soon as the buzzer rang, the contestants had to empty the sacks full of notes and spill it on the other side. The connection with the maximum amount of money would win the round and get to eliminate one contestant from the captaincy task. The winning contestant would be declared the captain and also secure a spot in the finale. The winning connection would also get special powers too.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz fought after they discussed that Sidharth wanted to save Paras and Mahira but the rest in the team –Kashmera and Vikas wanted to remove them from the game first.

Sidharth began yelling at Arti when she said she would be happy if two strong contenders Sidsharth and Asim were there for captaincy. Sidharth said she must not speak when not asked, Kashmera entered the scene and questioned him but he only replied saying she was saying things she shouldn’t have.

Kashmera and Vikas orchestrated a fight in the task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more