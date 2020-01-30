e-paper
Rahul Dholakia spots ‘I love Bell Bottom’ board in Goa, Akshay Kumar says they are not alone

Akshay Kumar, who will feature in a film called Bell Bottom, shared a banter with director Rahul Dholakia on Twitter. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar in a first-look poster of Bell Bottom.
Akshay Kumar in a first-look poster of Bell Bottom.(Instagram)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar is a busy man with as many as six films in his kitty, one of them being Bell Bottom. On Thursday, he and director Rahul Dholakia indulged in some banter over a billboard the director saw in Goa.

Sharing the picture, while tagging Akshay in a tweet, he wrote: “See what I found in Goa @akshaykumar”. The picture shows a huge yellow, white and red billboard which says ‘I love Bell Bottoms’. Akshay replied to it saying, ‘They’re not alone, I too love #BellBottom”.

 

Earlier this week, the actor shared the first look poster of Bell Bottom. Sharing it, he wrote: “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!” In it, Akshay lazily sits on the bonnet of a car and looks away from the camera, his bell bottom in sharp focus. The look and feel of the picture is from the 70s; the film is a spy thriller reportedly inspired by real-life events.

Apart from Bell Bottom, the actor has the following films in the pipeline — Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Tamil director Raghava Lawrrence’s first Hindi venture Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Yashraj Films’ Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Bachchan Pandey, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Also read: Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

In all probability, the first film to be released will be Soorvavanshi, which sees Akshay as the head of Anti Terrorism Squad. The film will also star Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which includes Simmba and Singham series.

The film will also see Akshay being paired with Katrina Kaif; the pair has come together after nine years. Their last film together was Tees Maar Khan (2009). Prior to that, they have worked in a number of hit films including Singh Is Kinng, Welcome and Namaste London to name a few.

