Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde alleges Rashami Desai is loud in real life, calls Sidharth Shukla genuine

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:29 IST

Former Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde Bigg Boss 13 has slammed Rashami Desai for faking her personality on the show. She claimed Rashami is a loud and outgoing person in real life but is trying to be calm and composed inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shilpa told Spotboye in an interview, “Undoubtedly, Rashami Desai has a huge fan following. But let me tell you, whatever Sidharth Shukla is doing inside, he is his real self. Sidharth had called me before going inside the house and I had told him ‘please be real as camera knows everything. The fans who genuinely love you will support you for your shortcomings too. You do things from your heart and don’t play mind games’. On the other hand, Rashami is faking it. I’m saying this because I met people who know Rashami personally and they say that she is not like this. She is somewhere controlling herself. In real life, she is very loud and outgoing, but in the show, she is trying to be calm and soft spoken. One can’t pretend for a long time. Whatever you are, the audience will eventually come to know. So one should be honest with their fans kyunki aap chahe kitne bhi bure ho jo aapko pasand karte hain vo aapko pasand karenge (no matter how bad you are, the ones who like you will like you).”

Last week, Shilpa had alleged the channel was biased towards Sidharth Shukla. “The channel has crossed all their limits of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. In yesterday’s fight, Asim didn’t do anything wrong, yet Sidharth Shukla brought his family into the fight. I saw him saying ‘Tu aur tera bhai’ tere baap ki galti hai’. Like really? When the two were called in the confession room, we saw how Sidharth was being explained by Bigg Boss whereas Asim didn’t even get a chance to speak,” she had told the entertainment website.

The comment came soon after Asim and Sidharth had a major showdown and Bigg Boss had to call the contestants to the confession room and scold both of them. Later, Sidharth was given a chance to talk to Bigg Boss separately and Asim was infuriated to see this. During their interaction with Bigg Boss, Sidharth was asked to ignore Asim, who was asked to behave.

When the season began, Shilpa had also commented sharply on Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She’d said, “Not just Devoleena, there were many other TV celebrities who made fun of me and said I was always seen in the kitchen. I hope Devoleena will now understand what all goes behind cooking a meal for everyone. I can only say it’s karma and everyone has to pay for it. Till yesterday, I wasn’t even aware that Devoleena was against me or had tweeted against me. They told that I don’t do tasks, but cooking everyday for so many people was a task in itself.”

