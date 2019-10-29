e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 day 29 episode 29 October 29 preview: Karishma Tanna comes bearing gifts

Karishma Tanna visited the Bigg Boss 13 house on Tuesday’s episode and introduced a fun new task for the weekly rations.

tv Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss alumni Karishma Tanna is back in the house.
Bigg Boss alumni Karishma Tanna is back in the house.
         

The Bigg Boss Adalat task is still fresh in contestants’ minds. Mentally and physically exhausted, the contestants plan to retire for the day but a sudden announcement from Bigg Boss brings about a change in their plan.

He asks them to assemble in the living area and reveals a rather unpleasant surprise. It was time for midnight eviction, one that confuses the housemates. Shocked to their cores, the contestants fear their safety in the game.

Bigg Boss announces the name of three unsafe contestants Aarti, Mahira and Siddhartha Dey and asks them to bid adieu to the house mates and come into the activity area. It was time for one person from the three to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Karishma Tanna introduces a new task.
Karishma Tanna introduces a new task.

Post an overwhelming night, Bigg Boss wakes the contestants on Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull giving them a clear indication of today’s task. The house welcomes Bigg Boss season 8’s finalist Karishma Tanna. She begins with announcing a task in which she turns into the dictator of the Bigg Boss house.

The task will have a mannequin dressed like a queen which will have a ‘Shahi Haar’ on her neck for which Karishma will appoint two guards. The rest of the house is the Praja who has to follow her commands and impress her. While doing so they also have to try their best to steal the ‘Shahi Haar’ and replace the guards by taking their positions.

The two who manage to remain the guards of the ‘Shahi Haar’ on the final buzzer will get a chance to pick the luxury groceries from the BB supermarket. Keeping the competitive spirit alive, Karishma lightens the mood by adding some fun elements to the task like getting the two tough boys Paras and Sidharth to pole dance and entertain the housemates. She also orders the house to make a special anthem in order to impress her. To her surprise the housemates come up with a song on her, pleading her for the luxury budget.

After enjoying the fun task the housemates were in a lighter mood, when Bigg Boss announces the nominations for jail. Bigg Boss tells the contestants to come up with two names unanimously who they think don’t deserve to go to the next level post next week’s finale.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:39 IST

