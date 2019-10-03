Bigg Boss 13 day 4 preview: Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra torture Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh says she’s never been married
Bigg Boss 13: The fourth day saw Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra torturing Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma in order to make their leave their chairs during a task.tv Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:14 IST
The Bigg Boss 13 contestants are portraying their competitive streak right from the first week and refuse to give up easily despite severe torture during tasks. As the hospital task continues on day 4, the contestants will be seen bearing pain in order to enable their teams to win the luxury task.
Sidharth Shukla, who had endeared a lot of pain the previous day during the task, is appointed a doctor on the latest episode. He along with Koena Mitra are asked to chose their patients whom they can torture during the task. The two chose Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill from the other team as their patients and are told to treat them for skin ailments.
As the task begins, Sidharth and Koena torture them by pouring cow dung and other sticky liquids on them to make them leave their chairs. The situation turns worse when the two doctors tie the patients with blocks of ice. While they continue to place blocks of ice on their neck, feet and pelvic area, their friends start panicking outside the room and ask them to show mercy. However, both Shehnaaz and Mahira continue to stick to their chairs despite shivering in pain. But will they survive till the end, remains to be seen.
In another segment of the show, Mahira says sorry to Asim Riaz for applying hair-removal cream on his face during the task. He acknowledges her sorry but says that everyone will get a chance to pay back the contestants on the show. In a lighter moment, Shehnaaz will be seen mimicking various contestants in front of them in the bedroom.
On the other hand, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra talk about Shefali Bagga while washing utensils. The two discuss how it was not fair to pull up Arti’s past during a task. Aarti says she’s never been married in her life, as claimed by Shefali Bagga during the task. Shefali had asked her about her marriage, divorce, weight and rumoured relationship with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla in order to remove her from her chair. Arti had broken down in tears but did not get up from the chair.
