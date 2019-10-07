e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 day 8 preview: Shefali Bagga-Sidharth Dey are new lovers in the house, Mahira Sharma announces she likes Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 day 8 preview: While Shefali Bagga hands a flower to Sidharth Dey and tells him that she shares a good connection with him, Mahira Sharma announces that she likes Paras Chhabra even as Shehnaaz GGill watches.

tv Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The drama in Bigg Boss 13 house will continue to get stronger on Monday’s episode. While Rashami Desai continues to drop hints around Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga also seemed to be falling for Sidharth Dey.

Here are major events that will be seen on the show Monday night:

Marking the beginning of a new week, Bigg Boss announces nominations task, and the girls in the house are now in a tight spot. The housemates will be divided into groups of three – two girls and one boy. Both girls of a team will have to stand at two windows and convince the boy ‘why they should not be nominated’. This task brings out the pent-up frustrations to fore.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Asim that she had nothing personal against him and whatever she did to him was just part of the task.

Rashami was seen hinting looking for a relationship with Sidharth Shukla – she told him, “Hum ek dusre ko bahut time se jante hain, mai chahti humari dosti issase bhi aur acchi ho jaye.”

 

Shefali Bagga gave Siddharth Dey a white flower from the window during the nomination task. “Jo bhi humara connection bana hai, mujhe lagta hai ki wo behad strong hai.” Shehnaaz also tells Shefali later that she is a true lover. Sidharth will also be seen chilling inside the pool, singing songs as he sees Shefali walk by.

Paras Chhabra will be seen drifting away from Shehnaaz Gill, towards Mahira Sharma. He says that his thoughts do not match with those of Shehnaaz, adding that thoughts must match for their love to work. Later, during the window task, Mahira tells Paras, “Haa, aap mujhe bahut pasand ho.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:57 IST

