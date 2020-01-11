Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal enter the house and take contestants on a joyride. See pics

tv

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house on Saturday’s episode. Deepika will be there for the promotions of her latest release Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who came with Deepika on the show. Deepika’s co-star Vikrant Massey also accompanied them.

As a part of a task, the Chhapaak stars ask the housemates to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants. The house will be divided into two teams; Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz form one team while Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are another team. They are given interesting situations that took place inside the house and they have to recreate the incident.

While both the teams will give each other a tough fight, the act in which the second team recreates the famous ‘Chai fight’ between Rashami and Sidharth will leave judges Deepika and Vikrant impressed. Without a second thought, Deepika declares Team B as the winner and announces a reward that has never been seen before on Bigg Boss. Deepika announced that for the very first time, the winning team will be going outside the house for a ‘joyride’ along with her.

The winning team is on cloud 9 as they go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika. She, too, enjoys their company and has a great time.

The episode will also see host Salman Khan slamming Shehnaaz Gill for creating drama all the time. The entire house votes for Shehnaaz during a black heart task as she is jealous of Mahira. She gets angry and sits near the main gate, asking Bigg Boss to open the doors as she wants to quit. .

