Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan is charging Rs 31 crore per weekend, say reports

Actor Salman Khan, who is set to return as the host for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, is reportedly going to get Rs 31 crore per weekend for his appearance. Salman returns as the show’s host for the tenth time this year.

A KoiMoi report claimed that Salman’s fees for this season will be “Rs 31 crores per weekend (Sat-Sun)”. It also calculated that the Bharat star will earns Rs 403 crore in 26 episodes. Reports also claim that Salman may produce the reality show.

Earlier reports suggested that Salman charged Rs 12-14 crore per episode last year and took home a pay cheque of Rs 8 crore for each episode in Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 13 is likely to bring major twists this year - it has been featuring common people as contestants for a few years but Bigg Boss 13 will reportedly have only celebs inside the house.

Earlier reports also suggest that the Bigg Boss house will be shifted from the traditional Lonavala location. While some speculations hint that a renovated sets used for Bigg Boss Marathi may be used for the upcoming season, other reports claim the makers are erecting the sets in Film City, Mumbai.

According to reports Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, have been approached for the show.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 18:13 IST