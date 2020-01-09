Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli, says ‘If you really want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad guy’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has found a new love interest in Madhurima Tuli. The actor started flirting with her in the latest episode and she also responded to him with flying kisses. Now a new promo shows them taking it forward with open confession of love.

The promo shows Sidharth waking up Madhurima with some romantic one liners. She replies to him, “I know you love me, you can’t avoid me.” He asks her if she is a good girl and she replies in negative, “I am a bad girl.” He replies back to her, “If you really want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad guy.”

Sidharth’s fans were impressed by his actions. A fan praised him on Twitter, “If you really want to be a good girl,Get yourself a bad boy” Sid ke one-liners are the highlight of this show. What an entertainer #SidharthShukla is.” Another said, “So cute... the way he said taaaaaa BB ke jaan sid #SidharthShukla” One more viewer commented, ““Kareebi mein cause somebody some gareebi” Ye line aur uspe #SidharthShukla ke expressions, What a star Sid is.”

In the last episode, Sidharth and Madhurima were seen flirting with each other in the presence of Shehnaaz Gill. A video clip shows Sidharth trying to strike a romantic conversation with Madhurima in the garden area. She also plays along and promises to meet him after some time. While his words were all about flirting with Madhurima, Sidharth continued to make fun of her - even as he talked about her beautiful hair on last night’s episode, he said he found it beautiful the way she threw her hair everywhere. He also asked her if she behaved in a similar fashion at her home and she responded saying she throws the hair out of the windows. Sidharth then asked her to use a thing called dustbin, at least sometimes.

Later, Madhurima goes on to mend bridges with ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh after a recent showdown and gives him a warm hug while sitting on his lap. She promises him that she will not get angry with him. As they continued to sit in each other’s arms, Sidharth spotted them and signalled her to come to him. She sent him flying kisses as Shehnaaz looked on. Shehnaaz even asked Madhurima to not hug Vishal in front of Sidharth as the latter was watching them.

Earlier during the same episode, Sidharth was seen pressing Shehnaaz’s forehead to comfort her after a massive fight. She told him that she has genuine feelings for him and cannot live without him. The two recently had a fight during which Sidharth was even seen manhandling her by twisting her arms and pressing her with his knee.

