Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla locks himself in washroom with Shefali Zariwala, Shehnaaz Gill gets jealous

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:09 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shefali Zariwala and Sidharth Shukla, who happen to be exes, will be seen playing a practical joke on Shehnaaz Gill to make her jealous. The makers have shared a new promo video ahead of Tuesday’s episode that shows Shehnaaz challenging Sidharth and Shefali to go inside the bathroom together and the two go on to do it without losing a beat.

The video shows Shehnaaz and Sidharth sitting together in the garden area holding each other’s hand and are having a candid conversation. Shehnaaz tells Shefali that she loves Sidharth and even Shefali agrees with her. Shehnaaz goes on to ask Shefali why she isn’t able to hear this and if she also loves him. Both Shefali and Sidharth agree and say that they have loved each other since a long time. Sidharth even says that now everyone is aware of their love and they won’t have to meet in the washroom at night.

A surprised Shehnaaz challenges them to go inside the washroom together and the two go ahead and do so. A jealous Shehnaaz gets worried and bangs the door, saying, “Come out! I know you have kissed. Sidharth you are too much.”

While many viewers objected to the prank and accused the show of not having any standards, many of them also made fun of Shehnaaz for feeling jealous of Shefali. A viewer wrote, “Oh God aisa lag raha h jaise ek wife apne husband pe doubt kar rahi ho (O God, it seems as if a wife is doubting her husband).” Another tweeted, “Kon kehta hai chhabra playboy hai..................Asli Sanskaari playboy to apna Shukla ji ka ladka hai !” One more viewer commented to the promo video, “We know exactly what Shef J is doing here and that’s what real friends do. Pull friends out of precarious situations. More power to you Shef. You go girl !”

On being asked if Sidharth’s presence in the house, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi had told Spotboye in an interview. “Absolutely not, as people get insecure when they don’t trust each other and I trust her to the core. Believe me, this didn’t even come to my mind that if Sidharth is already there, Shefali shouldn’t go. He doesn’t matter to me at all.”

Talking abut Shefali’s past relationship with Sidharth, he’d said, “The best part of Shefali is her ability to be vocal and not hide anything. There are people in the house who have had a past and then there are those who are presently involved in each other but they are still trying to keep it under wraps, even though, the whole world outside knows. So in that case, she makes me feel proud as she accepted it with confidence.”

