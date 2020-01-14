Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill romances Sidharth Shukla, viewers say the show ‘looks like Splitsvilla’

tv

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:58 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz are competing against each other to win the membership to the BB Elite Club. The winner will be given immunity from the nominations, which can be utilised at any point during the entire season. However, the viewers aren’t pleased with Shehnaaz’s strategy to gain attention with her ongoing romance with Sidharth Shukla, and wondered if they were watching Bigg Boss or the dating reality show, Splitsvilla.

Actor Hina Khan, who was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, entered the house to chose whether Shehnaaz or Asim would be given the membership. In a debate organised for the purpose, Rashami Desai spoke in favour of Asim while Arti Singh presented arguments in favour of Shehnaaz.

Hina Khan enters the house to decide the winner of BB Elite Club membership.

Many viewers compared Bigg Boss to Splitsvilla, over Shehnaaz’s open confession of love for co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The two were seen sharing some romantic moments in the house as Shehnaaz tried to woo him once again. She told him, “I want you to win the show. I only want you.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz compete for BB Elite Club membership.

Commenting on how the concept of the show has changed to a romantic one, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “Asim Riaz deserve every bit worth he earned in this show but U @EndemolShineIND @mnysha Lost your creadibilty and turning this family show into love island!” Another tweeted, “Only AsimRiaz Deserves!! And Yea Please for god sake stop your third class Splitsvilla. You’re breaking record of Splitsvilla.” Yet another viewer commented, “What is Level of @biggboss? Such a cheap Romance ! Its Official Splitsvilla Now ! .Kya Ho gaya He Show ko ?”

Slamming Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s romance on the show, a viewer wrote, “Kya nautanki hai ye last 5 min elite club dikhaya aur pure ep mein gandagi filthy dirty romance. Shame. Government should take an action against this. Every age group watches this and they are getting cheaper and cheaper!”

A viewer also criticised Shehnaaz over her statement that she wants Sidharth and isn’t interested in winning the show. “Only Asim Riaz , not that pathetic woman who doesn’t have any respect for the game! she clearly said she doesn’t want to win!” he wrote.

