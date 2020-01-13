Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to choose between Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz for BB Elite Club

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz are expected to be the first members of BB Elite Club which will make them eligible to win a special power in the house. Actor Hina Khan, who was the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11, is all set to enter the house as a guest to announce the winner of the special power.

Shehnaaz and Asim had performed well in the standup comedy task during the weekend. The makers have released a new promo which show Hina entering the house with Shehnaaz and Asim standing on a platform. Hina says, “Either one of you or none of you will get to become the member of the BB Elite Club.” Bigg Boss is also heard making an announcement that the member will win immunity from nominations for a week and this power can be utilised at any time during the current season.

Fans of both Asim and Shehnaaz rallied around them to win the task. A fan of Asim wrote on Twitter, “AsimRiaz have every right to be in the elite club as he has done the best comedy.” Another wrote, “Only Asim matters. If this will be fair. Then definitely #AsimRiaz deserve to be in elite club.” One more fan wrote, “Dikhado hume asim ke decency aur acchai ki jagah hai duniya mein we don’t need to be violent cheap vulgar to be winner give us hope #AsimRiaz ke common man powerless nahi hai jeet ke hume dikhado ke hum jeet gaye power of common man.”

There were many who cheered for Shehnaaz and wanted her win the task. A fan wrote, “Shehnaaz needs to be in the elite club. Asim wasn’t active for last 2 weeks ...” Another wrote, “Sana is pure soul Plzz baby play alone Now u want to play for urself not for that fake peoples #IAmWithSana.’

The makers also shared one more promo video which showed Madhurima Tuli creating a ruckus in the house for being asked to wash utensils. After fighting with Shefali Zariwala who asked her to fulfil her responsibilities, Vishal Aditya Singh comes to help Madhurima in washing the utensils. However, Madhurima starts fighting with him as well.

