Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz accuses Shehnaaz Gill of using friends, Sidharth Shukla says ‘this is a lie’. Watch

tv

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:48 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to get its first winner of the BB Elite Club membership, which will allows a contestant to seek immunity from the nominations at any point of time. A new promo shows the two contenders -- Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz -- standing on a podium as they prove their worth for winning the membership.

Shehnaaz can be seen saying in the promo video, “I have entertained as well as done a lot of drama. Asim has only shown his anger.” Hinting at her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, Asim said, “Maine kisi matlab se dosti nahi ki (I never befriended anyone for my own means),” but Sidharth cut him short, saying, “ye jhooth hai (this is false)”.

The viewers, however, stood divided on social media and showed support for them as per their respective choices.

Shehnaaz had told guest Hina Khan, who entered the house to convene the task, “Main Elite Club ka Membership jitne ke liye Asim ko nicha nahi dikha sakti (I can’t embarrass Asim Riaz to win Elite Club membership).” This won the hearts of her fans who praised her on Twitter.

One of her fans tweeted, “Agr hmari Shehnaaz Gill khush h asim ke jeetne se.. den we all r happy too..She never care abt win or loose..She always said bs dil jeetne h mujhe..Nd she is prooving dis day by day (If Shehnaaz is happy with Asim’s win..then we are also happy. She never cared about winning or loosing. She always said that she only wants to win hearts.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill romances Sidharth Shukla, viewers say the show ‘looks like Splitsvilla’

However, Asim’s fans hold him in high regard and consider him worthy for winning the membership. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Sana openly declared that she doesn’t want to win the show, she just wants to win Shukla (eww) The one who has no passion or respect for BB trophy doesn’t even deserve to live in that house. On the other hand Asim is working his a** off for this game. He deserves it the most.” One more fan said, “Most important factor that sets #AsimRiaz apart from the rest is his REAL persona. He has never sought fake angles to make his presence felt. From a non entity, to the most loved contestant #BB13, his journey has been phenomenal & inspiring. And I believe Winners should INSPIRE!!” One more fan came out in his support and said, “Asim Riaz Deserves this much much much more than anyone else! his performance was the BEST in the Comedy Club task. He should have gotten 10/10 and been awarded with the elite club just there!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more