Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla to be new captain, Himanshi Khurana accuses him of hurting her
Bigg Boss 13: A new promo shows Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana participating in the last leg of the captaincy task which seems to have been eventually won by Sidharth.tv Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:50 IST
Bigg Boss 13 house is all set to get a new captain in the upcoming episode. A new captaincy task will be introduced which will let the contestants compete for the post. The makers have shared a new promo which hints at Sidharth Shukla winning the task.
The promo shows several contestants taking turns to hold a big frame which they are not supposed to leave. Shehnaaz Gill is seen taking a bathroom break during the task, following which, task incharge Shefali Jariwala disqualifies her. It shows Sidharth and Himanshi Khurana reaching the conclusion of the task before Sidharth turns the frame due to which Himanshi is forced to drop it and loses the task. She accuses Sidharth of mishandling her and accuses him of hurting her. This also leads to a massive fight between friends-turned-foes Sidharth and Asim Riaz as the latter confronts him for hurting a girl.
Kisne jeeti yeh baazi? Kaun hai ghar ka naya captain?— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 22, 2019
Jaanne ke liye tune in tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JyqM47k2w3
Later, Bigg Boss asks Shefali to take a call if Sidharth hurt Himanshi during the task. She says that she didn’t see her getting hurt. If Sidharth will actually go on to become the captain of the house, remains to be seen.
However, the viewers remain divided on Twitter. A user said, “Himanshi pushed shehnaz ! big boss aisa captain kaise bna sakte jo khud rules follow na karta ho .. #WeLoveSidharthShukla.” Another said, “Feel sorry for Sid as everyone attacks him, he is the most straightforward guy inbthd house. Shenaaz good entertainer, intelligent too.”
Another promo shows Himanshi and Shehnaaz fighting with each other after the task. An enraged Himanshi even pushes Shehnaaz in the living area.
Punjab ki dono #ShehnaazGill aur #HimanshiKhurana ke beech hui kis baat par haatha paayi? Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 baje.— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 22, 2019
Anytime on @justvoot. @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/D22RQMnMtw
Kaun hai sabse kam yogdaan dene wale sadasya? Kya hoga iss prakriya ka nateeja?— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 22, 2019
Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot.@vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cEAs87NzQA
Bigg Boss also asks the house inmates to name one nominated contestant who has made the least contribution on the show. A promo shows most of them naming Khesari Lal Yadav and Rashami Desai.
