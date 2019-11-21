Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma face Twitter’s ire for ditching Rashami Desai

tv

Equations and dynamics are changing inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and it was evident on Wednesday’s episode when Paras Chhabra and Mahira took Sidharth Shukla’s side during a fight with Asim Riaz. Fans of the show and its participants came out on Twitter to express their displeasure with the duo.

When Rashami Desai expressed her shock over the turn of events, she was made fun of. Paras even told Vishal Aditya Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that Rashami has ‘lost it’. Paras’s behaviour irked Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh who then asked him why was he fighting with Sidharth earlier if he believed the latter was right.

Twitter was quick to respond to Paras and Mahira’s change in attitude. “Ppl saying hope Salman clarifies whatever ppl like #VishalAdityaSingh n #ParasChhabra r bitching against #RashamiDesai ! NOPE! Not happening dudes! No hopes frm Sallu! We hv to rely on our power of voting only. Ppl laughing at back of #RashamiDesai cos she thot #HindustaniBhau ll save her Yes, THAT pure n innocent #BB13 #BiggBoss13 ,” wrote one fan.

Another fan tweeted, “I agree with mrunal that #RashamiDesai shouldn’t have done #BigBoss13 . She is too good for the show. She can never play with anyone emotions neither manipulate ppl for her benefit. This game is not for pure heart ppl at least not this time.”

One fan wrote, “#ParasChabbra & #MahiraSharma are going so wrong. Highly dissapointed by both of them The only contestant who doesnt change side is #RashamiDesai Hail Rashami #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

Several Twitter users also slammed Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra for ‘using’ Rashami. One wrote, “We know devo rashmi gd friend & Now paras, #mahirakaun, vichal are trying to destroy friendship So sad “ ye rishta dogle nahi jo kisi ki baato se toot jaye ga “ #DevoleenaBhatacharjee.”

