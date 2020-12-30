e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla says Rashami Desai once followed him to Goa. Watch

Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla says Rashami Desai once followed him to Goa. Watch

Bigg Boss 13: A new promo of the upcoming episode shows Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in another showdown in the presence of host Salman Khan.

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will again be seeing fighting with each other.
The enmity between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla continues to grow by the day. The makers have now released a new promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss Somvaar Ka Vaar episode in which Sidharth reveals how Rashami once followed him to Goa like a stalker.

The promo shows a caller asking Rashami if Sidharth had apologised to her earlier, why did she pick up a fight with him. Though Sidharth seems to disagree with the caller, hinting that he never apologising to Rashami, the two eventually begin fighting all over again as host Salman Khan looks on from the television screen.

 

Rashami says that she and Sidharth have never been on good terms but the latter again disagrees. He goes on to say that she even followed him all the way to Goa once. An angry Rashami is seen muttering in rage, “When the dogs bark, one must leave in an AC car.”

Their fans were furious to see them fight and stood divided on Twitter. A viewer wrote, “Sidharth Shukla ne pehle hi bola tha, personal baatein nahi. (Sidharth had already said -- no personal comments). She agreed to that but still is constantly dragging his personal life inside - maafi maangi, sets pe jhagde, dialogues and what not (said sorry, fought on sets, dialogues and what not). Aurat ki izzat hai, aadmi ki nahi? Go Sid, defend yourself. Bahut hua! (woman has respect, not man? Enough).”

Another wrote, “This Rashmi is Disgusting man!! Please for God sake.. Plz evict Arhan+Rashmi..We want to see BB house Game!! Not. Her personal problems!!!” One more viewer commented to the promo, “Have some shame sidharth shukla. You are talking about a woman on national tv. Something is seriously wrong in his upbringing worst contestant in the history of bigg boss after swami om at least om was funny .”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena returns, asks Rashami if she faked not knowing about Arhaan’s child

The Somvaar Ka Vaar episode will have Devoleena Bhattacharjee return to the show after she left the house to receive treatment for severe backache. Another promo shows her grilling Rashami about being friends with Arhaan Khan despite knowing about his child.

TV News