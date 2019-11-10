Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla is out of the show and Ayodhya verdict is the reason

tv

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:40 IST

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 13 came as surprise to many this weekend, and his eviction was not the result of audience poll.

Tehseen’s wife Monica Vadra Poonwalla posted a message on Instagram stating that political and legal commitments required him to be out of the game immediately.

“Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she wrote on Saturday, ahead of the episode being aired at night.

Soon as he came out of the house, Tehseen reacted to the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya case and wrote on Instagram, “As an Indian citizen I honour & welcome the Hon Supreme Court verdict. I have always believe a #rammandir should be built if there is reasonable and logical data .Shall be addressing the legal matters & speaking on my opinions and views on various tv shows starting today #ayodhyaverdict #supremecourt.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Arshi Khan says Rashami and Sidharth are trying to recreate Vikas-Shilpa fight

Tehseen entered the show last weekend alongside Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurrana, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and TV actor Arhaan Khan. He had a short but interesting journey as he tried his best to shed the serious image of a political analyst. He often mocked Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, sometimes crossing the line of decency.

In one instance, Tehseen was seen mocking Asim’s profession -- modelling. He made fun of Asim for modelling for innerwear and claimed he could “hire 100s like him”. Tehseen was slammed online for the mean comment and Asim’s fans even made #JusticeForAsim one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Asim’s brother also reacted sharply to the incident and wrote on Instagram, ““The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro.”

Tehseen also announced he will soon appear on news debates. “Once I thoroughly go through the Ram Mandir Judgement, I shall be debating as well as appearing at the respective hearings on the topic during the week. Nothing is above the law & I request people to respect the Hon SC judgement even though their views may differ.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more