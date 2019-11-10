e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla is out of the show and Ayodhya verdict is the reason

Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen’s wife Monica Vadra Poonwalla posted a message on Instagram stating that political and legal commitments required him to be out of the game immediately.

tv Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tehseen Poonawalla claims he is out of the show, not because he received less votes but because his lawyers asked for it as they the current political situation, given the recent Ayodhya verdict, demands him in the political scene.
Tehseen Poonawalla claims he is out of the show, not because he received less votes but because his lawyers asked for it as they the current political situation, given the recent Ayodhya verdict, demands him in the political scene.(Instagram)
         

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 13 came as surprise to many this weekend, and his eviction was not the result of audience poll.

Tehseen’s wife Monica Vadra Poonwalla posted a message on Instagram stating that political and legal commitments required him to be out of the game immediately.

“Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she wrote on Saturday, ahead of the episode being aired at night.

Hindustantimes

Soon as he came out of the house, Tehseen reacted to the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya case and wrote on Instagram, “As an Indian citizen I honour & welcome the Hon Supreme Court verdict. I have always believe a #rammandir should be built if there is reasonable and logical data .Shall be addressing the legal matters & speaking on my opinions and views on various tv shows starting today #ayodhyaverdict #supremecourt.”

 Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Arshi Khan says Rashami and Sidharth are trying to recreate Vikas-Shilpa fight

Tehseen entered the show last weekend alongside Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurrana, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and TV actor Arhaan Khan. He had a short but interesting journey as he tried his best to shed the serious image of a political analyst. He often mocked Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, sometimes crossing the line of decency.

In one instance, Tehseen was seen mocking Asim’s profession -- modelling. He made fun of Asim for modelling for innerwear and claimed he could “hire 100s like him”. Tehseen was slammed online for the mean comment and Asim’s fans even made #JusticeForAsim one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Asim’s brother also reacted sharply to the incident and wrote on Instagram, ““The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro.”

Tehseen also announced he will soon appear on news debates. “Once I thoroughly go through the Ram Mandir Judgement, I shall be debating as well as appearing at the respective hearings on the topic during the week. Nothing is above the law & I request people to respect the Hon SC judgement even though their views may differ.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News