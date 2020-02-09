Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 134: Sidharth claims he saved Paras as he couldn’t chose between Shehnaaz, Arti

tv

The last Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, hosted by Salman Khan, came as a pleasant surprise to the contestants as Salman Khan postponed the last eviction of the season to Monday. The actor announced the show is scheduled to have its finale on Saturday, February 15.

Beginning the episode by lifting the mood of the contestants, Salman asked the contestants to imagine that the show has been extended by 50 years. The contestants wore white wigs and enacted how they would be surviving in the house. Rashami served Sidharth a burnt parantha after which Sidharth said he is glad they never got married. Asim was seen struggling to eat an apple without any teeth but ended up fighting in a mock fight with Sidharth.

Sidharth and Paras Chhabra turned old Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan respectively and Shehnaaz was asked to flirt with them. She asked them to do jhappi-pappi in the garden area as she was married to Sidharth. She said she will give sleeping pills to Sidharth after which the two could go on to sleep with her. Arti turned a ghost after 50 years and scared the contestants.

As the game came to an end, Salman asked the contestants to give a definitive ranking to top five contestants with mutual agreement. They mutually rank Paras on the number one spot followed by followed by Sidharth, Asim, Rashami and Arti.

Salman then welcomed Shilpa Shetty on the show who revealed he was the first one to call her after she won international reality show, Big Brother. He called Shilpa the fitness queen of Bollywood and announced her acting comeback with the film Nikamma after 13 years of hiatus. Salman also announced that after the show comes to an end, a wedding will be held of two Bigg Boss 13 contestants on a new reality show that goes on air on February 17. Will it be a Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s swayamwar?

Shilpa’s Nikamma co-star Shirley Setia arrived on the show and sang the Hero title song with Salman. Abhimanyu Dassani, who is the son of Salman’s first heroine Bhagyashree, also joined them. He removed his shirt in Salman’s trademark style and the two danced to the song, O O Jaane Jaana on stage.

Abhimanyu made Salman and Shilpa appear in a fitness test. The two had to answer to questions while running on a treadmill. Shilpa eventually announced the release date of her film Nikamma, June 5. Salman pointed out that her film will clash with his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on that day. To this she replied, “Hum nahi aa rahe (we are not coming).”

Salman asked Sidharth why he chose to save Paras over Shehnaaz and Arti. He replied that he saved Paras as he had not expected him to support him during the chess task and desperately wanted to pay him back. He said he couldn’t choose between Shehnaaz and Arti as both were his friends.

Feeling bad about being saved by Sidharth as a return of favour, Paras said, “If my votes are less than the three nominated contestants, I would like to be evicted instead of any of them.” Salman said he should have given up his immunity at that moment only which could have saved Mahira from getting evicted. He said this would have upset Sidharth if he refused the immunity offered by him. Salman, however, called Mahira’s eviction a joke and postponed the week’s eviction to Monday.

The caller of the week accused Asim of supporting Shehnaaz as per his convenience and asked him if he actually supports her or is against her. The caller also accused him of back-biting Shehnaaz but he managed to dodge the question.

Soon after Salman left for the day, Shehnaaz had an argument with Sidharth about why he didn’t support her. He said he couldn’t decide to choose between her and Arti. Shehnaaz finally announced that she has not been used by anyone and that she did everything on her own will. She confessed that she can’t live without Sidharth but won’t touch his feet to convince him to talk to her.

Arti said she is glad Rashami didn’t save her as she would have lived under that burden throughout her life. After Shehnaaz, Sidharth had an ugly argument with Arti as well over the same.

