Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar preview: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to join Salman Khan, fans want Koena Mitra to be evicted

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:24 IST

After Dalljiet Kaur’s eviction on Saturday, Salman Khan is all set to evict another contestant during Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Waar episode on Sunday. The actor will be joined by his Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the show before he informs either of the nominated contestants, Koena Mitra or Rashami Desai, to leave the show.

According a poll conducted by Hindustan Times, 43% Twitter users voted against Koena, while only 10% voted against Rashami. There will be double eviction on the show this weekend. While Dalljiet was evicted on Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill was declared safe from evictions.

Apart from evictions, a lot of dance and drama is expected to happen on Sunday’s episode. A promo shows Nawazuddin shaking a leg with Salman to the song Jumme Ki Raat from their film Kick.

Comedians Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa had entertained viewers with their hilarious magic show in the last episode. The two will enter the Bigg Boss house in tonight’s episode as well, and will make the contestants dance to their beats. A promo shows Koena grooving to her hit number O Saki Saki in a knee-length dress, and Siddhartha Dey shaking a leg with Shefali Bagga. Sunil and Harsh will also be seen performing silly magic tricks for the entertainment of the housemates.

A Madhuri Dixit lookalike is also set to enter the Bigg Boss house and can be seen dancing with Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik. Dressed in Madhuri’s popular purple saree, she introduces herself to Shehnaaz as ‘Mulund Ki Madhuri’.

Salman will also introduce a task that will allow contestants voice their complaints against fellow contestants. A promo released by the makers shows Mahira Sharma complaining about how Sidharth said that her shoes are better looking than her. Contestants are seen sitting with balloons on their heads, which will pop on every complaint made against them.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:23 IST