Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar preview: Salman Khan begins countdown to finale, is joined by Bharat co-star Sunil Grover

tv

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:47 IST

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is all set to return with the Weekend Ka Waar episode with his own kit of twists and troubles for the contestants. A new promo of the episode shows the actor introducing ‘power weekends’ during which one contestant will be conferred with a special power while another contestant will be evicted from the house.

As four female contestants including Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur have been nominated for evictions, reports suggest two of these contestants will be asked to leave the house this weekend.

However, Salman will make sure to add an extra dose of humour on the show otherwise known for controversies. Harsh Limbachiyaa and Sunil Grover will arrive on the show with their ‘Sunny Leone Arkestra (orchestra)’ to entertain the audience. A promo shows Salman in splits as a Madhuri Dixit lookalike appears in her Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! look in a purple saree and performs to Salman and Madhuri’s hit number Didi Tera Dewar Deewana.

They seem to have a few more tricks up their sleeve as they will also perform a magic show. A promo of their ‘time travel’ and opening a pedal dustbin while calling it a trick looks promising.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 poll: Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur; who do you want to evict this weekend?

The makers have the show have shared another video of a group of contestants gossiping in the garden area. Paras Chabbra is seen sitting with a green beauty mask on his face and can be seen telling everyone around that he will always nominate friend-turned-foe Shehnaaz Gill for evictions. Along with Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey, he is seen criticising the current queen of the house - Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They talk about how she doesn’t have an aura around her and is always sleeping in the house.

Paras later tells Siddharth Dey and Shefali that he knows many tricks and will hurt Sidharth Shukla in the next task. He says Sidharth keeps on thinking about his strategy even during his sleep.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:47 IST