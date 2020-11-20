Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik argue over Jasmin Bhasin, game causes rift between the couple

tv

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:26 IST

Actors Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are easily one of the cutest couples in Bigg Boss 14. Their easy camaraderie has been visible to all. However, the best of couples can have arguments, sometimes, really bad ones. On Thursday’s episode, the two had one such an argument when Abhinav schooled Rubina over her chat with Jasmin.

It so happened that Rubina discussed the game plan with her good friend, Jasmin. She informed Jasmin that Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan had planned to save Jaan Kumar Sanu if they win. Pavitra overheard their conversation and later had a massive fight with Jasmin. Later, when Rubina met her husband in a quiet corner inside the house, he expressed his annoyance with her.

He reportedly asked why she had discussed the game plan with Jasmin. He told her that it was not about doing what was right, but about making the right decision as everyone was here to win. He insisted that she should not have revealed everything to Jasmin.

Rubina, however, remained adamant. To which, an annoyed Abhinav, walking away from her, said that she could what she felt like. When Rubina asked him not to walk away and instead talk about it, he reportedly retorted: “Jab tumhe consult hi nahi karna hai, ab chhodo ab ho gaya hai sab (when you don’t want to consult, now let it be, what has happened has now gone), I don’t have anything to say.”

Also read: Disha Patani drops sizzling swimsuit picture from Maldives vacation, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff react

It may be recalled that just the other day, Abhinav and Rubina had discussed the secret to a happy marriage with rumoured couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin. In an unseen clip shared by Voot, Jasmin told all of them about her conversation with Abhinav: “Maine Abhinav ko poochha Rubina ke aapki zindagi mein aane ke 5 faayde batao. Toh aadmi ne pyaar, space, partner, yeh sab kuch nahi bola! Bolta hai mera sleep cycle theek ho gaya, mujhe khaane ko acha milta hai, ab mein badhiya colours pehenta hoon, olive green or grey hi pehenta tha. Mein ghumne alag alag desh jata hoon. I was feeling better, now I’m feeling mindblowing (I asked Abhinav to list five advantages of Rubina coming into his life. He didn’t say anything about love, space or his partner. He said that there is an improvement in his sleep cycle, he gets good food, wears good colours since he used to wear only olive green or grey, and travels to different countries).”

Abhinav had agreed that it was in our hands if we wanted to make our partner feel secure or insecure.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter