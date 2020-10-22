Bigg Boss 14: After Shehzad Deol’s eviction, fans call it an ‘unfair decision’, add ‘nepotism wins’

tv

It was a big day inside the Bigg Boss house. Not only did the three seniors -- Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan -- quit the show, Shehzad Deol was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Now, unhappy with the decision, many fans have voiced their dissatisfaction online.

Shehzad himself took to Instagram and expressed his feelings. He said: “I thought it would be a fair game, I thought I was on a two-way road, But the journey has ended too soon... One which though has given me the love and support of all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside, But it is what is, toh koi gaal nahin, zindagi kabhi fair nahi hondi (doesn’t matter, life can be unfair), But I’m here with a promise to continue entertaining you. Aapka Punjab Da Munda.”

This post saw a number of known names as well as fans come out in support of him and accuse the show of being unfair. His former co-contestant Sara Gurpal wrote: “Again !!! Unfair decision !! Damn ! Life is pretty unfair but your gotta be strong.” TV actor Divya Agarwal said: “Don’t lose hope ! There are bigger n better things. This is just a show.” Television host Karan Singh Chhabra wrote: “Well played my friend @shehzaddeol !! Our geri was due in chandigarh but not so soon.”

His fans showed support and pointed fingers at the show. One user wrote: “Yes it is totally unfair I want to see shehzad again.” Another wrote: “Biased and unfair decision. You got more votes than Jaan and Abhinav. You deserve much better. You played well. Just to save that useless Jaan, this happened. You have way more potential than some of the contestants who are still there. All the best to you for your future endeavors.” A third person said: “Nepotism wins.”

The eviction of Shehzad has been contentious as the audience’s views on the matter was not taken into consideration. The eviction was decided on the basis of votes by his co-contestants.

