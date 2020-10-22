Shehzad Deol on eviction from Bigg Boss: ‘If evictions happen through in-house voting, then Jasmin Bhasin would be next’

tv

Shehzad Deol, is the second Bigg Boss 14 contestant to have been evicted from the show without the audience vote. A week after Sara Gurpal was evicted from the show by the seniors, Shehzad’s eviction was decided on the basis of votes by his co-contestants. Shehzad is disappointed by the change in concept of the show and feels it’s unfair to not let the audience decide the fate of the participant.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Shehzad opened up about all the things that he had not expected to happen on Bigg Boss 14 and why his eviction comes as a disappointment. Excerpts:

How was the experience of living in the Bigg Boss house? Did you expect your eviction?

It was a good experience but the eviction was shocking, it shouldn’t have happened so soon. You go on a show expecting that there would be audience vote but then you realise that the contestants would get to vote for evictions. A participant has his own plans but things go the other way in such a case. If the audience would have been voting, there was no chance of my eviction. You can even conduct a poll or voting, you will come to know. If it was supposed to be a decision of the housemates, I would have played a different game. I would have also forged friendships and would have been part of groups.

I was counting on the audience, my audience is more disappointed than me about my eviction. I was not even allowed to do a task, I would not have been evicted if I had performed. I wouldn’t have had any regrets if I would have lost the task because my fate would have been in my own hands. You neither let me take control of my fate nor my audience. I am disappointed.

One of the seniors had claimed that you were feeling lost after Sara Gurpal’s eviction? Do you agree?

Not really, I was friends with her and we used to chat a lot at night. When she left, I felt sad for a day but became normal by the next day. Also, I was injured at the time she left and was troubled due to the same. Hina Khan had even given me medicines to heal the hand injury. I don’t know this was not shown on the show. Otherwise, I always used to be at the forefront during a task or sharing my viewpoint.

Do you think something is wrong with the concept of the show this year?

I don’t know what the makers are planning. The housemates were given the right to decide on evictions. The public is also disappointed that Bigg Boss 14 has become like those dating reality shows where the contestants decide who should leave. There was confusion and I don’t know this will go on for how many more weeks. If the makers plan to discontinue the practice, then why wasn’t it stopped during my time. If contestants are to be evicted on the basis of majority votes, then they would evict Jasmin Bhasin next week through that process. Why will the contestants not like to not evict a strong contender who may have more chances of going ahead on the show?

Who do you think should have been evicted in your place?

As far as I have observed, I was a strong personality and had more input in the game. I had my own point of view which wasn’t injected by anyone. I was quite vocal – some liked it and some didn’t. There were some who were blindly following the viewpoint of a group – they should have gone before me.

Would you give a name?

Jaan Kumar Sanu. His viewpoint easily gets influenced by someone else. He is good at heart but he is not fit for the show. He doesn’t have his own viewpoint. Even when he tries to put forward his point of view, there the issue seems to be of little relevance.

Do you think there are some contestants who are crossing limits but are not being punished, instead they are being promoted on the show?

I have seen Bigg Boss earlier, abusing is not allowed on the show. Even when people do abuse, the swear words are muted. Once or twice is fine but there are some who do it all the time. There are others who go by ethics for the sake of the television audience. Bigg Boss or Salman Khan should take an action against those who abuse. Salman didn’t say anything in the first weekend but he pointed this out in the second weekend. But there was no punishment of any kind and this was passed off casually. Nikki Tamboli swears all the time, she used abusive language for me and Jasmin. There is no discussion about it and she was even promoted in the first week.

Who do you think is being fake on the show?

Till now no one has understood anyone because everyone is acting right now. They are not revealing their real personalities which will anyhow be revealed in a 8-10 days. It’s difficult to judge them right now.

Who is going strong on the show and playing a good game?

Jasmin, because she is real and I see my shadow in her. She is not playing a character and is what she is. She is not trying to forge fake friendships. Only the one who is real excels in the game.

Bigg Boss 14 has been launched six months after the implementation of the lockdown. How does living in the Bigg Boss house feels different from living in isolation at home?

It wasn’t that difficult except that I didn’t have my cellphone. If I had participated in last season, it would have been really difficult for me as I didn’t know any house work. I was stuck at a place for some time and had to do my own chores during lockdown so I had learnt doing some basic stuff which came in handy in the Bigg Boss house.

