Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol apologises after Rubina Dilaik scolds him for using derogatory term for transgender community

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:57 IST

Bigg Boss 14’s latest episode (October 14) saw major fights and arguments break out. In separate cases, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin had differences and Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani nearly got into a brawl. Amid all this, Shehzad used a derogatory word for the transgender community but Rubina Dilaik stood up for the community and made him apologise.

As part of the farm task, two teams had been formed. After Wednesday’s episode, the team comprising Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya was safe from elimination while the other team, made up of Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol have been nominated for eviction. It so happened that a fight broke out between rival team members, Shehzad and Nishant. As tempers ran high, Shehzad used a derogatory word for transgenders, for Nishant.

No sooner did he say so, his own team member Rubina pulled him up for use of such language though she did agree that transphobic slurs were not abusive but insisted that Shehzad apologise nonetheless. Shehzad, thereafter, apologised.

Her gesture won her plaudits on social media. One user on Twitter wrote: “Stand for LGBT community. That’s really Good Raising hands. Just because she did Shakti for 4 years and she stood for it. @RubiDilaik #RubinaDilaik @RubikaLiyaquat.”

Another said, “I got my winner in #RubinaDilaik. The way she stood up for the Third Gender. Shows that she not only played one of such roles but lived it.. More power to you @RubiDilaik.”

Another user said: “The way #RubinaDilaik stood out for transgender community took my heart once again Red heart #BiggBoss14”

It may be recalled that Rubina played a transgender in Color’s serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. On Bigg Boss 14, she seems to display quiet courage. Few days back, she had taken on the three seniors, particularly Sidharth Shukla and spoken her mind clearly and calmly for which again she picked quite a few fans online.

