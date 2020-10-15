Bigg Boss 14 written update day 11: Nikki-Jasmin, Shehzad-Nishant get into ugly fights during the nomination task.

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:17 IST

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 - was a roller coaster ride. While the nomination task progressed further to finally nominate contestants for the week, it also saw several ugly fights during the task.

The episode began with Nikki Tamboli suggesting Eijaz Khan that he should impress Hina Khan during the nomination task with freshly-made juice as she had overheard the Bigg Boss 11.

Hina asked Eijaz if his problem with Pavitra Punia was sorted but he reacted animatedly and said, “Are you mad? I am doing this because of the task, we are in the same team. Ye kya hai, nominate kar ke aisi acting (Why should she behave like she cares after nominating me?). Why should she be possessive for me? My abba has one percent right. I have not given anyone the right to be possessive about me, I am not a commodity. I shared a few personal things with her because she seemed mature. But she messed it all.”

In a fun moment, Rahul Vaidya was seen imitating Jasmin Bhasin , Eijaz, Pavitra and Jaan as Eijaz watched him. Before the task began for the day, Eijaz discussed his strategy with teammates Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul, separately. Eijaz also told them not to discuss it with Pavitra, adding that she simply wanted to play the captain and prove that she is right.

Later, Eijaz also went up to Pavitra and asked her to not declare her own teammates wrong in front of everyone. She replied that rules must be followed and she won’t do any such thing. Rubina was also seen suggesting her team that if nothing works at last and they seem to be failing, they must throw garbage on the other team’s farms.

After the task began and everyone started destroying the opposite team’s farm, Nikki and Shehzad got into an argument and she started using abusive words. Nishant and Shehzad also got into a fight and Eijaz had to intervene and pull them apart. Bigg Boss had to stall the task again when Nishant and Shehzad began fighting. .

Jasmin started crying after having a fight with Nikki and she also stopped playing. She went inside the house and complained to Bigg Boss about Nikki. “Uski tarah deseprate nahi hun to tandav nahi kiya ghar me confirm hone ke liye, uski zzat nahi hogi, humari hai, national vt tv pe gaali kyu de rahi hai (I am not as desperate as her and have not been playing odd games to become confirmed contestant. Why is she abusing me on national television?).” Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak told Jasmin she must not allow Nikki to manipulate her but Jasmin continued to cry claiming that she always respected and loved Nikki.

Meanwhile, Jaan told Nikki that she needed to calm down and play fair but she told him that she will play the game the way she feels likes. Shehzad and Nishant had another fight which ended in everyone discussing whether transphobic slurs are abusive words.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal blames Sidharth Shukla for her eviction, says ‘don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted’

Rubina declared they are not and asked Shehzad to apologise and he did. When Rahul and Nishant tried to impress Hina by doing naagin dance and Nishant insisted his naagin (Rahul) danced for her, Hina reminded them, “Naagin mai hoon (I am the shape-shifting snake-woman)”.

After the task ended, Nikki announced Eijaz and Pavitra’s team as the winner, claiming they worked hard and the farm looked beautiful despite garbage because “keechad me kamal khilta hai (a lotus blooms in mud)”. Jasmin and Rubina called the sanchalak (Nikki) unfair. With the results, Eijaz, Pavitra, Rahul and Nishant are saved from evictions for this week while Jaan, Shehzad, Jasmin, Abhinav and Rubina are nominated for evictions for the week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more