Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 contestants full list: Tina Datta, Naina Singh, Gia Manek to compete in Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss 14 contestants full list: Tina Datta, Naina Singh, Gia Manek to compete in Salman Khan’s show?

Here is a tentative list of contestants likely to make to Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan's reality show will premiere on October 3.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Gia Manek may also be seen on the show.
Bigg Boss 14: Gia Manek may also be seen on the show.
         

As Salman Khan and makers of his popular show Bigg Boss gear up for the fourteenth season premiering on October 3, fans are all busy speculating about the participants for this year. Gearing up to the premiere next week, the channel is running an online campaign to select best of all seasons.

Much like every year, the participants are officially announced only during the premiere of the show. However, fans are already sharing their wish list for contestants. Several names are also doing the rounds for a tentative list of participants on the controversial show.

Here is a look at the tentative list of participants on Bigg Boss 14:

Tina Datta

 

The TV actor, best known for her role in Uttaran has also featured on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also worked in shows like Shani and Dayan.

Naina Singh

 

The Kumkum Bhagya actor who has also won Splitsvilla may be seen as the show. Rumours around her participation began when she quit the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Without confirming or denying her participation, Naina told Times of India, “It’s never about strategies. It’s about how truthful you are to yourself, and how honestly you want to portray yourself in front of the audience. You can’t depend on strategies in the long run. You have no choice but to be real.”

Jasmin Bhasin

 

Jasmin, who had visited the Bigg Boss house last year as a friend of season winner Sidharth Shukla, is likely to appear on the show as a participant this time. Recently seen in Naagin, she also has featured in Dil Se Dil Tak. Instagram was also flooded with pictures of Jasmin getting her makeup done, claiming she is prepping for her introductory sequence that may be shot on Wednesday.

Rahul Vaidya

 

Singer and Indian Idol winner Rahul has also been confirmed for Bigg Boss 14, as per an India Today report. Rahul had a few successful stint in shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

Nikki Tamboli

 

South Indian actor Nikki has featured in Thipparaa Meesam, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and the popular Kanchana 3. She may be one of the participants on the show as well.

Karan Patel

 

Currently seen as the popular character of Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Karan may also join Bigg Boss 14 as the ongoing show goes off air next month. He was seen in two reality shows earlier this year - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which he was the runner-up of, and a spin-off titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.

Eijaz Khan

 

Having become a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s Kavyanjali. Eijaz has also featured in popular shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kesar and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka. He has also worked in a few films. An India Today report claimed Eijaz has been confirmed for the show.

Gia Manek

 

Best known for her role Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathya, Gia has signed her contract for Bigg Boss 14 only recently, an Indian Express report claimed.

Neha Sharma

 

After making her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in CrookNeha also featured in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum.

Pavitra Punia

 
View this post on Instagram

Dragonfly

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Currently seen as Timansa Pari on Baalveer, Pavitra began her journey with MTV Splitsvilla in 2009. She made her TV debut with Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla and maybe seen on Bigg Boss 14 this year.

Nishant Malkhani

 

After he recently quit his ongoing show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, fans have been speculating he may be back on the small screen, only to be confined inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Onir and have refuted all rumours of them participating Bigg Boss 14.

