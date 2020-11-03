Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee labels Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia as ‘fake, desperate’

tv

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:05 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has labelled Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as “fake and desperate” for trying to create a love angle on the ongoing season of reality show Bigg Boss 14. TV actor and former contestant Kamya Panjabi also agreed with the Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 star.

Devoleena tweeted, “Bas sirf dikhawa dikhawa...i wonder real banke entertain karna hota hai yaa Kuch bhi karo bas entertain karo..So fake & desperate... #bb14. Couple goals.... hadd hai yaar..bas karna hai toh kuch bhi karo... #bb14.”

She also shared a promotional image from Bigg Boss, showing Eijaz and Pavitra getting close to each other and wrote, “No not at all...Not interested at all.” Kamya responded to the tweet with laughing emojis. The image showed Eijaz and Pavitra during their date that guest and former contestant Shehnaaz Gill had gifted them over the weekend.

Couple goals....🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ hadd hai yaar..bas karna hai toh kuch bhi karo... #bb14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 1, 2020

Bas sirf dikhawa dikhawa...i wonder real banke entertain karna hota hai yaa Kuch bhi karo bas entertain karo..So fake & desperate... #bb14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 1, 2020

No not at all...Not interested at all🙄😊 https://t.co/jUaazyKa3X — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 1, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 debo 👌👌👌 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 1, 2020

Eijaz and Pavitra have been growing close to each other for a few days now. While Pavitra had been open about having a soft corner for him, he had been asking everyone - including Pavitra - to avoid talking about a possible romantic angle between them because he was not ready for a relationship.

Eijaz has often said in the house, over the past week, that he is still “healing” and needs to learn to be comfortable with himself before he welcomes another person in his life. However, over the weekend, he was seen admitting that he craves Pavitra’s attention.

