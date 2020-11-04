Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was left with just Rs 4000 in his bank account, had to borrow money from a friend

tv

Actor Eijaz Khan has revealed in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 that his financial situation was quite critical recently. Talking to co-contestant and wild card entry Shardul Pandit, Eijaz said on Tuesday’s episode that he had Rs 4,000 in his bank account and had to take a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend to pay for an advance.

Asking Shardul to open up about his financial condition, Eijaz said, “I had Rs 4,000 in my account. I had borrowed Rs. 1.5 lakh to pay an advance. Shardul, you have to speak up. Don’t lose hope Shardul. Cry, vent out your anger, show your anger and your desperation. Think about your nephew’s face, your mother’s face… let the anger boil inside you and bring it out.”

During his conversation, Eijaz also revealed that he had advised Shardul to cry and beg for safety from nomination during the task. “She (Naina Singh) just won a show. For her, dresses and make-up are more important but you will count the pair of socks and underwear you have. If she goes out right now, she will have jobs to do but you do not have anything. Why didn’t you cry in front of her, why didn’t you beg in front of her? You should have spoken about your living conditions. Why did you not talk say you have an ailing mom to take care of? I asked you do that, I know you cried afterwards but why not on the stage during the task?” said Eijaz.

After the nomination task, Shardul, Naina, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were sent to the red zone and nominated for evictions for the week.

Eijaz had quite a tough day on last episode and had ugly fights with his friends Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Both were apparently hurt with the way Eijaz had been conducting himself since he became a captain.

