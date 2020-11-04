e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut compares herself, Arnab Goswami to ‘free speech greats’ as he is arrested by police: ‘Let them pull your hair’

Kangana Ranaut compares herself, Arnab Goswami to ‘free speech greats’ as he is arrested by police: ‘Let them pull your hair’

Kangana Ranaut is speaking up in defence of news anchor Arnab Goswami after he was detained by the police on Wednesday. Kangana said that the Maharashta government is trying to silence their voices.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video message after Arnab Goswami’s detainment.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video message after Arnab Goswami’s detainment.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s detainment by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case. Kangana, sharing a video, said that many ‘free speech greats’ before them were hanged for raising their voices.

In a video shared on Twitter, Kangana was seen in her car, sharing a message for her followers on Arnab’s arrest. “I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you went inside Arnab Goswami’s house, beat him, pulled him by his hair, assaulted him. How many houses will you break? How many throats will you choke, how many people’s hair will your pull and how many voices will you silence? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you gag? These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs’ throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise,” she said.

 

In another tweet, she wrote, “Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai? (Why are Pappuro, Penguins and Sonia Sena so angry) Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai (We have to pay the debt of freedom)#ArnabGoswami.”

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

A police official told PTI that a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence here. Arnab, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. In 2018, an architect and his mother died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV.

53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay claimed Goswami and two others — Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda —had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Sedans aren’t dead. Long Live sedans: Hyundai’s global sales show why
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘Reminds us of emergency days’: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In