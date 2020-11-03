e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, claims she has hurt his reputation with ‘baseless comments’

Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, claims she has hurt his reputation with ‘baseless comments’

Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut over comments which allegedly garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished his reputation.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
Javed Akhtar has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut.
         

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in a local court for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

As per the complaint, Ranuat had recently made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has caused damage to the reputation of the veteran poet-lyricist. It added that Ranaut dragged Akhtar’s name while referring to a “coterie” existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

She had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, it said. All these statements made by Ranaut have garnered views in lakhs and thus tarnished Akhtar’s reputation, the complaint said.

Also read: Suhana Khan shares brother Aryan’s picture against his wish as they celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday in Dubai

Earlier, reacting to Kangana’s several controversial statements, Shabana Azmi had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I’m glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn’t she just do what she is best at, which is acting.”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
‘Facilitate return of Indian workers, professionals’: Jaishankar tells Gulf states
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Delhi records 6,725 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In